Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 29 to July 5, 2025 predicts an appraisal

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you sound positive always Ensure you stay happy and keep the lover in high spirits. Overcome the pressure at work through a dedicated approach. Health demands more attention this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Health demands more attention this week.(Freepik)

Resolve love issues and perform brilliantly at the workplace. Wealth is fine but health demands more care.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Some unpleasant incidents may dampen your romantic spirits this week. Be ready to face them There will also be instances where the lover will accuse you of invading the personal space. This will also lead to turbulence. You must adopt a diplomatic approach to settle the issues. Married male natives must be careful about office romance as the spouse will find this out. You may also be required to be stubborn at times to overcome the pressure from the lover which may also be irritating.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

No major task will keep you busy but ensure you accomplish every assigned job. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. You must be careful while having serious official discussions with seniors as they may also analyze your potential through communication. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from previous investments and this will help you make crucial investments in the speculative business. You may also help a needy friend or relative. Some females will settle financial issues with a friend or sibling while seniors will consider dividing the wealth among children. A bank loan will be approved and you will also be able to clear all pending dues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Beware of even allergies that may cause issues for children. Ensure you take precautions while lifting heavy objects as there are risks involved. Some females may develop viral fever or skin-related infections this week. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy. This week is also good to join a gym or a yoga class.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)