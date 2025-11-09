Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 9-15, 2025: New ventures are coming this week

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the stress with a smile Settle the turbulence in the relationship. Your commitment at work will have positive outcomes. Keep a watch on health, as minor complications may come up. Gemini November Horoscope 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Talk freely with your lover to settle the relationship issues. Your official life will be productive, while prosperity will also knock on the door. There will be health issues that demand your attention to the lifestyle.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful in terms of love, as there can be turbulence in the relationship. This will be mostly visible in the first part of the week. Some male natives may have serious trouble over a past relationship. It is also good to be open in communication. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating, and this must be discussed with the spouse. Single females attending a party or event may receive a proposal this week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

While minor troubles will exist on the job, your productivity will not be compromised. Stay away from office politics and focus on the tasks assigned. Those who work with machines may require working additional hours. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Students must pay more attention to their academics to clear the examinations. Businessmen should be careful about new contracts as partners may not be supportive this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. You will succeed in clearing all pending dues. You may repay a bank loan this week. You may also buy electronic appliances. You may send money for personal happiness, but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things, and saving is also crucial in the long run. You may also donate money to charity. Traders will settle all tax-related issues.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Minor virus-related infections may exist this week. Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful, as complications may arise. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Children may also complain about stomach aches, headaches, or pain in the elbows. Have more vegetables and fruits this week. You should be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)