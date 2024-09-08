Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 8-14, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says you believe in morals Consider open communication in the love affair and this will help you stay happy. Be careful while taking up new responsibilities. Do not overspend this week. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 8-14, 2024: You may see success in your professional life.

You may see success in your professional life. Though minor disputes will be there with the lover, the relationship will be stronger. Minor trouble in both wealth and health will be your concern.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

This week is good for settling disputes in the love life. Despite the past differences, your love life will be good and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Spend more time with the lover. However, avoid unpleasant conversations. Your lover may be demanding and you should meet the expectations. For single natives, the chance to find a partner is also high. You meet someone special while traveling or while at an official function. Married females should have control over their spouses.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be creative and productive this week. Keep a distance from office politics and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week. IT, hospitality, healthcare, architecture, automobile, and banking professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities will be happy this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will exist this week. However, it is good to be careful while spending. You may go ahead with the plan to purchase jewelry or property. Females will require spending for a celebration within the family. Take advice from financial experts when you feel financial planning is not happening as expected. Businessmen can confidently consider launching new ventures. The second part of the week is good to donate money to charity.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not complicate the medical issues. Some ailments will give you a bad time. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop complications. Children may fall while playing and may have minor bruises. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)