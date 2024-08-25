 Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 26- 31, 2024 predicts new career prospects | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 26- 31, 2024 predicts new career prospects

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 25, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, unleash Your Inner Roar This Week

This week, Leos will find opportunities for growth in love, career, finances, and health, creating a well-rounded path to success.

Leos, this week is about embracing your strengths and finding balance. Opportunities in love, career, and finances are set to flourish if you approach them with confidence and wisdom. Stay mindful of your health, making sure to nurture both your physical and emotional well-being.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, this week invites you to be open and expressive. Single Leos might find new romantic interests through social events or mutual friends. For those in relationships, communication is key. Address any lingering issues with honesty and empathy, and you'll find your bond strengthening. Plan a special outing or a cozy night in to rekindle your connection. Remember, vulnerability can lead to deeper understanding and love.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

This week promises significant advancements in your professional life. Your leadership skills will be recognized, and you may find yourself taking on new responsibilities or projects. Use your natural charisma to rally your team and achieve collective goals. If you're considering a career change, now is the time to explore your options. Keep an eye out for networking opportunities that can open doors to exciting prospects. Stay focused and dedicated, and success will follow.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week calls for prudent planning and smart decisions. It's a good time to review your budget and make necessary adjustments. Unexpected expenses may arise, so having a contingency plan will be beneficial. Investment opportunities could present themselves, but it's wise to consult with a financial advisor before making significant commitments. Be cautious with lending money to friends or family, ensuring it doesn't strain your relationships. Stability is within reach if you manage your resources wisely.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health is in the spotlight this week, urging you to adopt a balanced approach. Incorporate regular exercise and a nutritious diet into your routine to boost your energy levels. Pay attention to mental health as well; practice mindfulness or meditation to reduce stress and enhance clarity. If you've been neglecting medical check-ups, schedule them to stay ahead of potential issues. Listen to your body's signals and give yourself the rest and care you need to maintain overall well-being.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 26- 31, 2024 predicts new career prospects
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On