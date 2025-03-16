Menu Explore
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 16-22, 2025 predicts good returns coming

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from March 16-22, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. This week is good to invest in different options.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your attitude symbolizes love

Shower affection on the partner and this will reflect in the relationship. Be cool while handling office-related issues. Health will also be in good shape.

Leo Weekly Horoscope March 16-22, 2025: Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.
Leo Weekly Horoscope March 16-22, 2025: Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.

The romantic relationship will be stronger this week and your professional life will be successful. This week is good to invest in different options. No major health issue will hurt you this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful while having arguments with the lover. The second part of the week is crucial as there can be turbulences as your partner may misinterpret a word or statement. This may even lead to a break-up. You should also be sincere in handling tremors in the love affair this week. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid controversies at the workplace and also ensure you keep your egos in the backseat while working on team projects. You may be a topic of gossip at the workplace. Avoid getting victimized this week. You may also be required to come up with innovative concepts. Some sales and marketing persons will need to try hard to achieve the targets. You will travel a lot this week and IT professionals may even visit the client office abroad. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Fortunate Leos will also win the online lottery to own a huge fortune. Some natives would need to repay a bank loan and many seniors would need to spare wealth for a marriage at home. You may also consider property, stock, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will not have much difficulty in raising funds this week. The last part of the week is also good to donate to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Despite minor health issues, your routine life will be unaffected. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Seniors should avoid underwater activities. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

