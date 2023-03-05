Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 5- 11, 2023: A moderate week

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Predictionsays this week, those under the Leo sun sign can expect a good and productive professional life. Opportunities for growth and success are on the horizon, and your hard work and dedication to your career will pay off. In terms of finances, you are likely to see stability and growth thanks to smart investment decisions and budgeting. Your health is moderate, but it will improve with the right care and attention. Your family life may be a bit hectic, but with strong relationships and open communication, you'll navigate through any obstacles with ease. Unfortunately, Leo natives' love life may not be as strong this week, but try not to let it bring you down. Instead, focus on the positive aspects of your life, like new travel opportunities, profitable property prospects, and good academic opportunities. Remember to prioritize self-care and maintaining balance in all areas of your life.

Leo Finance This Week

Financially, this week looks good for you with increased income and stability in your financial situation. Wise investments and careful spending may bring in more profits. Business ideas may succeed very soon.

Leo Family This Week

A moderate week is predicted for family matters. Maintain open communication with your family members and work together to resolve any issues that may arise. Strengthening family relationships will be crucial.

Leo Career This Week

This week, your hard work and dedication at the workplace may yield positive results. Opportunities for growth and advancements may arise, leading to a boost in your confidence. Build strong relationships with your colleagues for smooth sailing.

Leo Health This Week

Your health may be moderate, but with small lifestyle changes and a balanced routine, you can improve it. Take breaks, exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet. Beauty treatment may bring a lot of relief.

Leo Love Life This Week

Unfortunately, romance may not be in Leo natives' favour this week. Relationships may face challenges, and it's important to be patient and understanding. Keep the communication lines open and work towards resolving any misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026