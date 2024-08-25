Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 25- 31, 2024 predicts career achievements

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, harmony in All Aspects of Life This week, Libras will experience balance and harmony in love, career, finances, and health, making it an excellent time for growth and reflection. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 25 to 31, 2024: This week, Libras will experience balance and harmony in love, career, finances, and health, making it an excellent time for growth and reflection.

Libras will find themselves in a phase of equilibrium this week. Relationships flourish with mutual understanding, professional life gains momentum, and financial prospects improve. It's also a good week to focus on mental and physical health, ensuring a well-rounded sense of well-being.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Romantic energies are high this week, Libras. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, expect a wave of positive interactions and emotional fulfillment. Couples will find harmony in communication, deepening their bond. Single Libras may meet someone special who resonates with their core values. Use this period to express your feelings openly and honestly. It's a great time to plan romantic dates or simple gestures that show your affection. Trust and understanding will play crucial roles in maintaining the equilibrium in your love life.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

This week presents promising opportunities in your career. Your diplomatic skills and ability to work harmoniously with colleagues will set you apart. Be open to collaborations and team projects, as they will bring you recognition and success. There might be a chance for a promotion or a new project that aligns with your career aspirations. Stay focused and proactive in your tasks. Networking can also yield fruitful connections, so attend industry events or online webinars. Your balanced approach will pave the way for professional growth.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week looks stable and encouraging for Libras. It’s a favorable time to review your budget and investments. You might find new ways to save money or see a return on previous investments. Be mindful of impulsive spending; instead, focus on long-term financial planning. If you’re considering a significant purchase or investment, make sure to do thorough research and seek expert advice. Your balanced approach to finances will help you achieve your monetary goals and ensure future security.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Your health and well-being are in a balanced state this week. Take this opportunity to maintain a routine that includes a mix of physical activity, mental relaxation, and a balanced diet. Regular exercise and mindfulness practices such as meditation or yoga can enhance your mental clarity and physical stamina. Pay attention to any signs of stress or fatigue and address them promptly. Adequate rest and hydration will further support your overall well-being. This week is ideal for establishing habits that contribute to long-term health.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)