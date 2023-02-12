Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 12-18, 2023: A great home life

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives might have a great home life. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, having both young and old people around can be a welcome relief from the stresses of daily life. It might have beneficial effects on your health. If you make some changes to your diet and exercise routine, you may find that your health improves. Your romantic relationship could hit a rough patch, leading to misunderstandings. It could help keep the relationship together if you were more understanding with your partner. Your financial dealings may require extra caution. Do not fall for scams that promise you easy money quickly. Before making any firm plans, it's best to get advice from an expert. The upcoming work week should be enjoyable. Make a decision at work and see the results of that choice right away, so act wisely and quickly. Take a trip if you need some time away from it all. Profitable outcomes can be expected in real estate transactions with a little homework. The potential exists for young learners to deliver satisfactory results.

Libra Finance This Week

Money matters may not trouble Libra natives. For some, unanticipated financial success could be on the horizon. This is a good week to put your lucky numbers to use because you should find that financial opportunities present themselves with relative ease.

Libra Family This Week

An exciting vacation with loved ones at home may help you feel better about things. Home is where the peace and quiet are, and that's where you can try out that new hobby in peace.

Libra Career This Week

You have the expertise and insight to steer your company in the right direction, so trust in your judgment. New initiatives launched this week on the professional front will yield quick profits. A much-awaited transfer may come through.

Libra Health This Week

Librans should exercise self-control in the kitchen to avoid health problems related to obesity. On the other hand, your chakras are robust, and you probably feel pretty good. The calming effects of yoga could help you relax.

Libra Love Life This Week

Libra may have to put their romantic lives on hold to focus on more important matters. Your marriage could suffer if you have ego problems. Do not rush into taking the relationship further; doing so could lead to regrets.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

