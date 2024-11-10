Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts prosperity at the door
Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your official life will be productive this week while prosperity will also knock on the door.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Success comes with commitment
Overcome the turbulence in the relationship this week on a positive note. Be careful to meet professional challenges and attain financial stability.
Expect minor troubles in the relationship. Your official life will be productive this week while prosperity will also knock on the door. No serious health issues will trouble you.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
There can be minor friction in the first part of the week but you need to take the initiative to settle them. Be cool even while having a tough time. Being stubborn can kill a relationship and you must be more flexible in it. Don’t hesitate to apologize when you are in the wrong. The second part of the week is also good to fix marriage. Married Libras should not get back to the previous love affair as their marital life will be compromised this week.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Have a productive week where your efforts will make the managers and management happy. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. IT, healthcare, animation, architecture, and hospitality professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some Libras who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear. However, the first part of the week is not good for making new partnerships.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
You may succeed in selling off a property or buying one this week. Some Libras will gain from freelancing jobs while you can also expect a rise in salary. This week is also good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may inherit property in the first part of the week while seniors can consider transferring the property in the name of children.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. You may join a yoga session or a gym to stay healthy. Diabetic Libras need to be careful in the first part of the week as health complications can come up. Children will complain about oral health issues.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope