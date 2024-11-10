Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts prosperity at the door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 10, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your official life will be productive this week while prosperity will also knock on the door.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Success comes with commitment

Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Be careful to meet professional challenges and attain financial stability.
Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Be careful to meet professional challenges and attain financial stability.

Overcome the turbulence in the relationship this week on a positive note. Be careful to meet professional challenges and attain financial stability.

Expect minor troubles in the relationship. Your official life will be productive this week while prosperity will also knock on the door. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

There can be minor friction in the first part of the week but you need to take the initiative to settle them. Be cool even while having a tough time. Being stubborn can kill a relationship and you must be more flexible in it. Don’t hesitate to apologize when you are in the wrong. The second part of the week is also good to fix marriage. Married Libras should not get back to the previous love affair as their marital life will be compromised this week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Have a productive week where your efforts will make the managers and management happy. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. IT, healthcare, animation, architecture, and hospitality professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some Libras who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear. However, the first part of the week is not good for making new partnerships.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

You may succeed in selling off a property or buying one this week. Some Libras will gain from freelancing jobs while you can also expect a rise in salary. This week is also good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may inherit property in the first part of the week while seniors can consider transferring the property in the name of children.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. You may join a yoga session or a gym to stay healthy. Diabetic Libras need to be careful in the first part of the week as health complications can come up. Children will complain about oral health issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //