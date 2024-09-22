Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 22-28, 2024 predicts cosmic blessings

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, balance and Harmony Are Within Your Grasp This week, Libras will find balance and harmony in love, career, money, and health. Stay mindful and grounded to navigate upcoming opportunities. Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 22-28, 2024: This week promises a harmonious blend of opportunities and challenges.

This week promises a harmonious blend of opportunities and challenges. Focus on maintaining balance in all areas of life. Pay attention to communication in relationships, stay organized in your career, manage finances wisely, and prioritize your health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

If you're in a relationship, open communication will be crucial. Make time for meaningful conversations and shared activities to deepen your connection. Single Libras might find potential partners in unexpected places, so keep your heart open. The celestial energies favor heartfelt expressions of affection and understanding. Trust your intuition to navigate through any emotional complexities. Remember, balance is key; give as much as you receive to maintain harmony in your relationships.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Organizational skills will come in handy, so make sure to plan your tasks meticulously. Your ability to balance multiple projects will be noticed by superiors and colleagues alike. Team collaborations may bring unexpected opportunities, so be open to new ideas and partnerships. Avoid workplace conflicts by maintaining a diplomatic approach. Remember to take breaks and avoid overworking yourself, as balance is crucial for sustained productivity and job satisfaction.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week calls for prudence and strategic planning. Avoid impulsive spending and focus on long-term financial goals. Review your budget and make adjustments where necessary to ensure you're on track. Potential investments should be approached with caution; seek advice if needed. This is a good time to clear outstanding debts or save for future expenses. Remember, small, consistent efforts can lead to substantial financial stability.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will benefit from a balanced approach this week. Incorporate both physical and mental wellness practices into your routine. Activities like yoga or meditation can help you stay centered and reduce stress. Pay attention to your diet; opt for nutritious meals that fuel your body and mind. Avoid overindulgence and ensure you're getting enough rest. Minor health issues should not be ignored; consult a professional if needed. Overall, maintaining equilibrium in your daily habits will lead to a more vibrant and energized week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)