Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 8-15, 2024 predicts new romances this week

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you prefer troubled sea Be experimental in the relationship this week. Despite minor ego-related issues, your professional life will be productive Handle monetary issues diligently. Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 8-14, 2024: Your health will be normal.

Be cool while sitting with the lover and this will help settle the issues calmly. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Utilize them wisely. Handle the wealth-related issues confidently. Your health will be normal.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor trouble in the first half of the week, the love affair will be positive. Those who are in search of love will find one. Express love without inhibition. Your partner demands more time and space in the love life and be sensitive to the demands. Male Libras may get separated but this will also pave the way for a better future. Married females may get conceived in the second half of the week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You should be patient at the workplace and must also keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Those who are in legal, media, and academic professions can expect better opportunities to grow. Some Libras will travel long distances for job requirements. The second part of the week is good to put down the paper and appear a job interview. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Those who are searching for a new job will see positive results within a week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. The first part of the week is good to buy or sell a property. Consider taking the help of a financial advisor. You may also make investments in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Entrepreneurs will clear all pending dues and some promoters will also pump in foreign currency to expand the trade to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week and this will also include relief from some ailments. Athletes should be careful as minor injuries will be there. Some children will develop cuts and bruises while playing. Avoid adventure sports under the influence of alcohol. Seniors must be careful while traveling to hilly terrains.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)