Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 6-12, 2025: Stars predict entrepreneurial success

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your attribute Wait for surprises in the romantic life. Clean up the issues at the workplace and obtain satisfying results to impress the management. Prosperity also exists. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Success is your attribute

Be sincere in the love relationship to explore its charm. New responsibilities will come up at the job. While wealth is positive, minor medical issues may come up.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. Always shower affectionately and plan a vacation this week. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. You may also obtain the support of parents. Avoid office romance, especially with married coworkers. Some single natives are lucky to fall in love this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. The management expects outstanding performance and you need to deliver it. Some conspiracies at the workplace may tilt your focus but ensure you are not carried away by both lauding and criticism. Businessmen should be careful about new expansions and those who handle trade related to electronics, textiles, fashion accessories, stationary items, and automobile spare parts need to be careful in the first part of the week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be at your side. This will help you repay a bank loan and buy a new property. The natives will also win a financial dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters. Entrepreneurs may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that. This week is also good to donate money to charity.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Those who have breathing issues may require consulting a doctor. Make exercise a part of the routine. You may also suffer from viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues this week. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. Seniors will require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)