Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 29-July 5, 2025 predicts positive outcomes this week

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love resolving mysteries Let the love life flourish this week. Despite minor issues at the workplace, you will be successful in settling most challenges. Your health is also normal. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Let the love life flourish this week. (Freepik)

Resolve issues within the relationship and consider more time with the partner. Hand the issues at work to prove the diligence at work. Both health and wealth are positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool even while having disagreements. Those who recently had a breakup will fall in love again. You should be careful to give personal space to the lover and the second part of the week is also auspicious to discuss the love affair with the parents. You may also settle issues with an ex-lover that may bring back happiness to life. Some married female natives may have issues with their spouse’s family. This may also cause a problem in life but handle it diplomatically.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment will bring positive outcomes. You will require settling all issues with seniors and it is also crucial to be vocal at team sessions this week. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful and those who are into the trade of electronics, automobiles, crockery, computer appliances, and furniture will see good returns. Investors will see plenty of options around and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Though no major financial issue will trouble you, it is good to be careful about investments. You may, however, buy electronic appliances this week. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables as minor cuts may happen. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons. Kids are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)