Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 29-July 5, 2025 predicts positive outcomes this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from June 29-July 5, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your commitment will bring positive outcomes.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love resolving mysteries

Let the love life flourish this week. Despite minor issues at the workplace, you will be successful in settling most challenges. Your health is also normal.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Let the love life flourish this week. (Freepik)
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Let the love life flourish this week. (Freepik)

Resolve issues within the relationship and consider more time with the partner. Hand the issues at work to prove the diligence at work. Both health and wealth are positive. 

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week 

Be cool even while having disagreements. Those who recently had a breakup will fall in love again. You should be careful to give personal space to the lover and the second part of the week is also auspicious to discuss the love affair with the parents. You may also settle issues with an ex-lover that may bring back happiness to life. Some married female natives may have issues with their spouse’s family. This may also cause a problem in life but handle it diplomatically. 

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week 

Your commitment will bring positive outcomes. You will require settling all issues with seniors and it is also crucial to be vocal at team sessions this week. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful and those who are into the trade of electronics, automobiles, crockery, computer appliances, and furniture will see good returns. Investors will see plenty of options around and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week 

Though no major financial issue will trouble you, it is good to be careful about investments. You may, however, buy electronic appliances this week. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week 

Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables as minor cuts may happen. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons. Kids are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful. 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 29-July 5, 2025 predicts positive outcomes this week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On