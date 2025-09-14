Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 14-20, 2025: Celestial guidance for your career choices

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet Strength Guides Clear Choices This Week You gain inner focus and steady courage; trust your instinct in friendships and work, but speak gently to avoid fragile feelings and choose calm actions. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Scorpio, your strong inner guide shows the way. At home, patient listening heals tension. Work calls for careful steps and smart timing. Money stays safe when you review bills. Health benefits from short quiet rests and light activity. Keep faith in your daily small steady progress.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your emotional honesty helps true feelings come forward now. If you have a partner, share one clear hope and listen without planning answers. If single, gentle curiosity can start a good conversation; be yourself without hurry. Old misunderstandings can be cleared with calm, short messages. Resist testing others, and show steady care through small helpful acts. Trust soft timing; closeness grows from patience and honest, kind sharing over quiet moments. Smile often to ease tension.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

At work, quiet planning wins more than bold moves. Focus on one goal and list steps you can finish today. Speak clearly with a coworker to remove a small block. If new tasks arrive, negotiate a fair timeline before starting. Use focused short breaks to keep energy steady. Share progress with your manager so they know your efforts.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Watch for a chance to save a bit this week. Small discounts or smart swaps reduce costs without losing comfort. Avoid risky promises or quick lending; wait until terms are clear. If you expect money from others, send a polite reminder note. Consider moving a small amount into a savings jar or account for a future need. Track your spending for two days to find tiny savings to keep longer. Tell one trusted family member.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Gentle self-care helps your energy return. Rest early when tired and try a short walk each day to lift mood. Avoid heavy tasks when you feel low; ask for small help when chores pile up. Practice simple breathing for five minutes after work. Try a calming hobby like reading or folding clothes slowly to calm the mind.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

