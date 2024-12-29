Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts travel on the cards

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Trustworthiness is your trademark Keep the love affair free from tremors and adopt a sincere attitude while settling issues. No major professional issues will hurt you. Control the expenditure. Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, December 29- January 2025: No major professional issues will hurt you.

Take steps to settle issues in the love affair. Be careful to accomplish all assigned professional tasks. No major monetary issues will be there but you need to control the expenditure this week. Your health is good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

There can be issues in the love affair and you may require taking a mature stand to resolve this. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis. Be careful while making statements and some words or phrases may upset the lover. This can even lead to a breakup. Those who are traveling need to connect with their lover over the call and express emotions. You may also discuss the relationship with the parents for approval.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Continue the discipline at work and this will help you meet the expectations. Your seniors may expect surprises in performances and you may also require multitasking. Do not let office politics impact your professional life. You may also travel for job requirements this week. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the good income, minor troubles will erupt in the financial status as the week progresses. Some returns will not be as expected. You need to be careful about the expenditure and there should not be arguments with siblings or friends related to money. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health-related complaints may come up this week. The first part of the week is crucial for those who have heart-related issues. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)