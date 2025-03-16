Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 16-22, 2025 predicts a good income

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Continue your success Resolve the tremors in the love affair and take up new tasks that will also lead to career growth. No major monetary issue will exist. Health is normal. Virgo Weekly Horoscope March 16-22, 2025" No major monetary issue will exist.

Keep your love affair productive this week. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to external interferences in the love affair. You may be serious about the relationship but some vested interests may play a game to scathe the love affair. Beware of such attempts and also ensure you maintain open communication with the lover. This is more crucial in long-distance love affairs. You should also spend more time together and the second part of the week is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Single Virgos will meet someone special to propose and get a positive response.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while handling a team as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills. You will also be required to handle crucial projects that may demand extra attention. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Be sensible with professional decisions and ensure you stay in the good book of management. Healthcare professionals will have tight schedules while a few professionals will quit their job to join somewhere better.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You may even get a good income from a previous investment. Some Virgos will win a legal dispute over a property and this gives you the financial power to own a new house or a vehicle. Some females will buy jewelry while seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not grow to go out of hand.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

There can be pain in joints and children may also develop viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues. Minor throat infections as well as pain in joints will disrupt your week. However, seniors will be mostly relaxed and your diabetic condition will be improved in the second half of the week. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

