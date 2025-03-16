Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 16-22, 2025 predicts a good income
Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, March 16-22, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your love affair productive this week.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Continue your success
Resolve the tremors in the love affair and take up new tasks that will also lead to career growth. No major monetary issue will exist. Health is normal.
Keep your love affair productive this week. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will be good.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Pay more attention to external interferences in the love affair. You may be serious about the relationship but some vested interests may play a game to scathe the love affair. Beware of such attempts and also ensure you maintain open communication with the lover. This is more crucial in long-distance love affairs. You should also spend more time together and the second part of the week is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Single Virgos will meet someone special to propose and get a positive response.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Be careful while handling a team as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills. You will also be required to handle crucial projects that may demand extra attention. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Be sensible with professional decisions and ensure you stay in the good book of management. Healthcare professionals will have tight schedules while a few professionals will quit their job to join somewhere better.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
You may even get a good income from a previous investment. Some Virgos will win a legal dispute over a property and this gives you the financial power to own a new house or a vehicle. Some females will buy jewelry while seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not grow to go out of hand.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
There can be pain in joints and children may also develop viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues. Minor throat infections as well as pain in joints will disrupt your week. However, seniors will be mostly relaxed and your diabetic condition will be improved in the second half of the week. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
