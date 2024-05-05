 Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 5-11, 2024 predicts an upswing in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 5-11, 2024 predicts an upswing in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 05, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for May 5-11,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Embrace the unknown with open arms.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, this week promises to be a turning point for Virgos.

This week, Virgo, prepare for a significant transformation in personal growth and unexpected advancements in both love and career fronts. This week promises to be a turning point for Virgos, with the stars aligning to offer opportunities for profound personal development. You’ll find yourself navigating through some substantial changes, especially in your relationships and work life. Embrace the unknown with open arms, as these changes are likely to lead you towards a more fulfilling path. Stay grounded and use your analytical skills to your advantage.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 21-27, 2024: Stay grounded and use your analytical skills to your advantage.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 21-27, 2024: Stay grounded and use your analytical skills to your advantage.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Virgos can expect an upswing in their love life. If you’re single, you might stumble upon someone who truly piques your interest, potentially a person who challenges your usual type but resonates with you on a deeper level. For those in a relationship, it’s an ideal time to strengthen your bond. Engage in deep, meaningful conversations that can elevate your relationship to the next level. Flexibility and open communication will be your keys to a blissful love life this week.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

The cosmos is aligning in favor of your career ambitions this week. You might find yourself at the receiving end of unexpected opportunities that could propel your career forward. Embrace any new projects or responsibilities thrown your way—they could lead to significant advancements or recognition. Networking, both online and in-person, will play a crucial role, so be prepared to showcase your best qualities. Your meticulous nature and dedication will not go unnoticed.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week looks promising for Virgos. There could be an unexpected influx of money, perhaps through a bonus, inheritance, or even a side hustle starting to pay off. However, be wise with your newfound wealth. It’s an excellent time to budget and maybe consider investing in long-term financial goals. Stay cautious of unnecessary expenses and use this time to bolster your savings or pay off any debts. Financial planning is your friend this week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

Healthwise, this week calls for a balanced approach for Virgos. You might find a new motivation to kick-start a healthier lifestyle, perhaps through a new exercise regimen or diet plan. However, ensure to listen to your body and avoid overexertion. Mental health also takes center stage, so engage in activities that calm your mind, like meditation or spending time in nature. Rest and rejuvenation are just as important as activity; find your equilibrium to maintain optimal health.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 5-11, 2024 predicts an upswing in love
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On