Weekly Panchang December 9-15: Planetary Transit, Festives, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week will mark the beginning of the Pausha month in Hindu calendar. The month of Pausha is the tenth month in Vikram Samvat and Sun God is worshipped for attracting success and abundance. This week, Saturn will also be transiting in Dhanistha pada in the sign of Capricorn. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, there are some auspicious timings available this week. Special muhuratas are available for marriage, griha pravesh as well as purchase of vehicle and property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week on December 9 (07:02 AM to 02:59 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available on December 9 (07:02 AM to 02:59 PM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on December 9 (07:02 AM to 02:59 PM) and December 15 (07:06 AM to 07:07 AM, Dec 16)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on December 9 (07:02 AM to 11:34 AM), December 11 (07:04 AM to 04:14 PM) and December 12 (06:48 PM to 11:36 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Jupiter at 90-degree (square) on December 9, Friday, at 6:22 PM

Mercury enters Poorva Shadha nakshatra on December 12, Monday, at 6:32 AM

Sun and Saturn at 60-degree angle on December 12, Monday, at 11:39 PM

Saturn transits Dhanishtha pada on December 15, Thursday, at 12:14 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pausha Hindu Month (Friday, December 9): Pausha is the tenth month in a traditional Hindi calendar followed in North India. This year it begins on December 9, 2022 and ends on January 6, 2023. Surya, the god of the month of Pausha, is considered to be the form of God. In the month of Pausha, the special importance of offering Ardhya to the Sun and keeping it fast is considered. It is believed that by observing fast and fasting every Sunday in this month and offering sesame rice khichdi, a person becomes intelligent.

Akhuratha Sankashti (Sunday, December 11): The Sankashti Vrat that happens in the month of Margashirsha is called Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi. This fast is observed by people in order to get success and fortune in life. Devotees believe that by observing this fast, all pains and sufferings will be eliminated and peace can be achieved. Durga Peeth and Akhurath Maha Ganapati are worshipped on this day.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 9: 10:56 AM to 12:13 PM

December 10: 09:38 AM to 10:56 AM

December 11: 04:07 PM to 05:25 PM

December 12: 08:22 AM to 09:40 AM

December 13: 02:50 PM to 04:08 PM

December 14: 12:16 PM to 01:33 PM

December 15: 01:34 PM to 02:51 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779