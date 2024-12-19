Weekly Panchang from December 20-26, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week promises some important astrological events that will influence various aspects of life. On December 20, Venus and Jupiter will form a deep-trine aspect, bringing about harmonious opportunities in love, wealth, and personal growth. On December 22, Venus will enter Dhanishtha Nakshatra, enhancing creativity and social connections. The following day, December 24, Mercury will move into Jyeshtha Nakshatra. ruled by Indra, the king of gods, bringing mental clarity. On December 25, Jupiter and Saturn will form a deep-square aspect. This challenging alignment may bring tensions between expansion and structure. Additionally, Bhanu Saptami will also be observed this week, a day dedicated to the Sun, symbolising light, clarity, and leadership. There are auspicious muhurats for Graha Pravesh this week. If you plan to buy or sell a vehicle or property, this week offers the right timing to ensure success. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on December 21, Saturday (06:14 AM to 07:10 AM, December 22) and on December 25, Wednesday (07:12 AM to 03:22 PM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on December 21, Saturday (06:14 AM to 07:10 AM, December 22) and on December 25, Wednesday (07:12 AM to 03:22 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 20, 2024, Friday (07:09 AM to 07:10 AM, December 21) and on December 26, 2024, Thursday (06:09 PM to 07:12 AM, December 27).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 20, 2024, Friday (07:09 AM to 07:10 AM, December 21) and on December 26, 2024, Thursday (06:09 PM to 07:12 AM, December 27). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on December 23, Monday (09:09 AM to 05:07 PM), on December 25, Wednesday (07:12 AM to 07:12 AM, December 26) and on December 26, Thursday (07:12 AM to 06:09 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Jupiter at deep-trine on December 20 (Friday) at 07:38 AM

Venus enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra on December 22 (Sunday) at 10:25 PM

Mercury enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on December 24 (Tuesday) at 08:42 AM

Jupiter and Saturn at deep-square on December 25 (Wednesday) at 03:19 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bhanu Saptami (December 22, Sunday): Falling on the seventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha, this is a festival in honour of Lord Surya. People go there to pray and worship to get good health, strength and wealth. Bathing in rivers and performing Pujas to the Sun god early in the morning is considered highly positive, as it is about thanksgiving for the life-giving power of the Sun.

Falling on the seventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha, this is a festival in honour of Lord Surya. People go there to pray and worship to get good health, strength and wealth. Bathing in rivers and performing Pujas to the Sun god early in the morning is considered highly positive, as it is about thanksgiving for the life-giving power of the Sun. Kalashtami (December 22, Sunday): Falling on Krishna Ashtami in the Paush month, the fast is observed in honour of Kalashtami, the day of Lord Bhairava – a furious form of Lord Shiva. People fast, recite mantras, offer prayers and take a tour of the Bhairava temples to seek his blessings and protection. The day also represents the annihilation of all sorts of evils and the fostering of spiritual virtues so that the devotees are constantly aware of the principle of righteous retribution.

Falling on Krishna Ashtami in the Paush month, the fast is observed in honour of Kalashtami, the day of Lord Bhairava – a furious form of Lord Shiva. People fast, recite mantras, offer prayers and take a tour of the Bhairava temples to seek his blessings and protection. The day also represents the annihilation of all sorts of evils and the fostering of spiritual virtues so that the devotees are constantly aware of the principle of righteous retribution. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (December 22, Sunday): This is a monthly festival held to mark the birth of Lord Krishna on Krishna Ashtami. The people, who are ardent followers of Lord Krishna, take a fast, sing hymns and narrate stories of the Lord. The day calls for devotion and happiness, and people are encouraged to practice virtues of compassion, humility and love as depicted by Lord Krishna.

This is a monthly festival held to mark the birth of Lord Krishna on Krishna Ashtami. The people, who are ardent followers of Lord Krishna, take a fast, sing hymns and narrate stories of the Lord. The day calls for devotion and happiness, and people are encouraged to practice virtues of compassion, humility and love as depicted by Lord Krishna. Mandala Pooja (December 26, Thursday): Mandala Pooja is a famous festival in Kerala, which is held at the end of 41 days of austerity and performed by the devotees of Ayyappa. As per the Malayalam calendar, it is celebrated with pomp and show at Sabarimala temple. The day is dedicated to self-purification, spiritual enlightenment, and the discharge of vows taken by devotees of Lord Ayyappa, the god of dharma and discipline.

Mandala Pooja is a famous festival in Kerala, which is held at the end of 41 days of austerity and performed by the devotees of Ayyappa. As per the Malayalam calendar, it is celebrated with pomp and show at Sabarimala temple. The day is dedicated to self-purification, spiritual enlightenment, and the discharge of vows taken by devotees of Lord Ayyappa, the god of dharma and discipline. Saphala Ekadashi (December 26, Thursday): This fast is observed on the Pausha Krishna Ekadashi and is devoted to Lord Vishnu. People even abstain from food, pray and recite holy books such as the Bhagavad Gita. It is considered to be the day of spiritual success, which wipes out sin and gives way to success and well-being in life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 20: 11:02 AM to 12:19 PM

11:02 AM to 12:19 PM December 21: 09:45 AM to 11:02 AM

December 22: 04:12 PM to 05:29 PM

04:12 PM to 05:29 PM December 23: 08:28 AM to 09:46 AM

08:28 AM to 09:46 AM December 24: 02:56 PM to 04:13 PM

December 25: 12:21 PM to 01:39 PM

12:21 PM to 01:39 PM December 26: 01:39 PM to 02:57 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

