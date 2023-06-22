Weekly Panchang from June 23-29, 2023: Mercury transit to Gemini, Festivals, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week, we will witness the transit of Mercury, the planet associated with communication and business, as it moves into the zodiac sign of Gemini. This celestial event will bring a significant influence on our communication skills and business endeavours. Alongside this transit, we will also experience some nakshatra (lunar mansion) transits. Furthermore, auspicious muhurtas are available this week for marriage and property and vehicle purchases. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for marriage is available this week on June 23 (04:32 AM to 05:24 AM, Jun 24), June 24 (05:24 AM to 07:19 AM), June 26 (01:19 PM to 05:25 AM, Jun 27) and June 27 (05:25 AM to 06:24 AM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing property this week is available on June 23 (05:24 AM to 05:24 AM, Jun 24) and June 29 (04:30 PM to 05:26 AM, Jun 30)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing a vehicle is available this week on June 26 (12:44 PM to 02:04 AM, Jun 27), June 28 (05:26 AM to 05:26 AM, Jun 29) and June 29 (05:26 AM to 04:30 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Gemini sign on June 24, Saturday, at 12:48 PM

Ketu transits Chitra pada on June 26, Monday, at 6:13 PM

Rahu transits Ashwini pada on June 26, Monday, at 6:13 PM

Mercury enters Ardra nakshatra on June 27, Tuesday, at 3:22 PM

Sun and Saturn placed at an angle of 120-degree on June 29, Thursday, at 7:10 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Skanda Sashti (June 24, Saturday): Sashti Tithi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya or Murugan. Devotees observe a fast on this auspicious day, which falls during the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha). Lord Skanda holds a special place in the hearts of Tamil Hindus and is revered as a popular deity.

Sashti Tithi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya or Murugan. Devotees observe a fast on this auspicious day, which falls during the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha). Lord Skanda holds a special place in the hearts of Tamil Hindus and is revered as a popular deity. Masik Durgashtami (June 26, Monday): Durgashtami is observed every month during the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon). The most significant Durgashtami, which is known as Mahashtami, falls in the month of Ashwin during the nine days of Shardiya Navratri festivities. On Masik Durgashtami, devotees fast and offer prayers to Durga. They also visit temples and participate in religious ceremonies. It is a day to seek Durga's blessings for strength, courage, and protection.

Durgashtami is observed every month during the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon). The most significant Durgashtami, which is known as Mahashtami, falls in the month of Ashwin during the nine days of Shardiya Navratri festivities. On Masik Durgashtami, devotees fast and offer prayers to Durga. They also visit temples and participate in religious ceremonies. It is a day to seek Durga's blessings for strength, courage, and protection. Devshayani Ekadashi (June 29, Thursday): It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the month of Ashadha. It is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. On Devshayani Ekadashi, devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, who is said to enter into a state of yoga nidra (deep sleep) on this day. They also visit temples and participate in religious ceremonies.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 23: 10:39 AM to 12:23 PM

June 24: 08:54 AM to 10:39 AM

June 25: 05:38 PM to 07:23 PM

June 26: 07:10 AM to 08:54 AM

June 27: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

June 28: 12:24 PM to 02:09 PM

June 29: 02:09 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779