Weekly Panchang Jan 27-Feb2 : Planetary Transits, Festivals & Muhuratas

This week no major planetary transits are taking place barring some movement across the nakshatras. There will be some important festivals celebrated this week as well. Apart from this, auspicious muhuratas are available for marriage, vehicle purchase and purchase and registration of property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on January 27 (07:12 AM to 12:42 PM) and January 30 (10:15 PM to 07:10 AM, Jan 31) and January 31 (07:10 AM to 12:55 AM, Feb 01)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on January 26 (07:12 AM to 10:28 AM) and January 27 (09:10 AM to 06:37 PM), January 30 (10:15 PM to 07:10 AM, Jan 31) and February 1 (07:10 AM to 02:01 PM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on January 26 (06:57 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27), January 27 (07:12 AM to 06:37 PM) and February 2 (06:18 AM to 07:08 AM, Feb 03)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on January 26 (06:57 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27), January 27 (07:12 AM to 09:10 AM) and February 1 (07:10 AM to 02:01 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters in Shatabhisha nakshatra on January 28, Saturday, at 12:28 AM

Sun and Mars at an auspicious 120-degree angle on January 30, Monday, at 7:12 AM

Venus and Jupiter at a 30-degree angle on February 1, Wednesday, at 4:41 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Brahma Savarni Manvadi (Friday, January 27): It is this tithi that is taken into account before any sacred function and Shradh rituals are organized for the souls that leave us.

Ratha Saptami (Saturday, January 28): It is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Hindu Sun God. As per the tradition in Hinduism, Lord Surya is believed to ride a chariot driven by seven horses – this form is worshipped during Ratha Saptami puja and festival. The festival is of great importance at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Bhishma Ashtami (Saturday, January 28): It is the death anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah, one of the most prominent characters of the great Indian epic, the Mahabharata. This day People do Ekodishta Shradhha for him. His Shradhha has been prescribed for those who have lost their father.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 27: 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM

January 28: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

January 29: 04:37 PM to 05:58 PM

January 30: 08:32 AM to 09:53 AM

January 31: 03:17 PM to 04:38 PM

February 01: 12:35 PM to 01:56 PM

February 02: 01:56 PM to 03:18 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

