Weekly Tarot Card Readings for February 1-7, 2026

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: The Magician Mood: King of Wands Career: Two of Coins Creating an open, supportive environment for colleagues is likely to strengthen your professional standing and help you achieve steady progress through the week. Your hidden strengths could emerge unexpectedly, allowing you to guide your family through an important phase. Sudden financial gains bring the possibility of completing a long-pending project with ease. Romantic moments under the night sky deepen emotional comfort and help you reconnect. Maintaining a nutritious diet and a consistent fitness routine improves stamina. Any travel planned now may feel a little taxing, so prepare mentally. Real-estate prospects appear encouraging, particularly off-plan properties that hold strong future value. Avoid accepting unverified information, as relying on second-hand news might lead to confusion or unnecessary complications.

Lucky Number: 5 Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between February 1-7, 2026. (Pixabay)

Lucky Colour: Green TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: The Star Mood: The Hanged Man Career: Four of Coins Leadership skills begin to shine brighter this week, giving you an edge in securing a key assignment or responsibility at work. Domestic life benefits from your personal initiatives, creating a warm and harmonious atmosphere. New business ideas or collaborations show promise, so stay attentive to opportunities that unfold unexpectedly. Emotional reassurance becomes important in love, especially if you have been navigating a rough patch. Incorporating healthier lifestyle habits gradually improves vitality. A long-desired vacation feels within reach as travel possibilities open up. Real-estate ventures, especially commercial ones, look profitable, but they require discretion. Shield your mind from negativity as it dampens productivity. Academic performance may fluctuate if discipline wavers, so structured effort is essential for steady progress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: The Strength Mood: Three of Cups Career: The Lovers Innovative ideas on the professional front may initially face resistance from seniors, but refining your approach helps them gain traction. Shifting your attitude positively influences elders at home and strengthens mutual respect. Successfully completing an important project could bring handsome financial rewards. Honest communication brings depth and emotional balance to your romantic relationship. A focus on health improves energy, especially when paired with consistency. A brief vacation refreshes your mind and breaks routine monotony. Purchasing a holiday home or second property appears exciting, though research remains essential. Avoid complacency in academics, as it might dilute performance. Miscommunication or unclear conversations carry the risk of misunderstandings, so ensure clarity in every discussion.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: The Sun Mood: The Magician Career: Knight of Swords A long-thought-out business venture may finally begin to take shape, especially if you have been quietly preparing for it. Family interactions, however, must be handled with patience since negativity or harsh reasoning can unsettle the atmosphere. Careful financial planning protects you from setbacks and helps you make wiser investments. Showing emotional awareness in love nurtures the bond and brings comfort. Good posture boosts both confidence and overall well-being. Travelling for leisure could feel refreshing, especially if you enjoy pleasant weather en route. Real-estate investments appear uncertain for now, so a cautious approach is wise. Academic pursuits benefit from your desire to think differently and innovate. Dedicated effort ensures satisfying progress and gradually elevates your performance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: Judgement Mood: The World Career: The Emperor A potential opportunity to join an organisation that values people-centric work culture may arise, drawing you toward meaningful professional engagement. An attractive business proposal offers the possibility of impressive financial returns. Romantic chemistry might spark instantly with someone who captures your attention. A peaceful dinner helps restore your energy after a demanding week. Maintaining family values remains important, especially when balancing personal ambitions with collective responsibilities. Confirmation of a booking for an exotic yet crowded holiday destination brings excitement. If planning to sell property, seek expert valuation to make informed decisions. Your natural charisma enhances social interactions and draws admiration. Persistent academic effort begins to show in your achievements and overall confidence.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Seven of Cups Mood: Devil Career: Page of Swords Strong personal values and a commitment to meaningful relationships elevate your position at work, helping you build a trustworthy reputation. Supporting household responsibilities keeps the domestic atmosphere cheerful and close-knit. Commercial real-estate investments appear favourable and could help consolidate your capital. Meeting someone who resonates with your mindset or interests has a high likelihood this week. Fitness improves as you stay disciplined with routines and dietary choices. Travel plans may need flexibility due to unforeseen shifts. Purchasing a farmhouse could become a rewarding long-term asset. Adjusting your schedule for social commitments prevents stress. Academic potential rises when motivation stays high and perseverance remains steady.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: Four of Coins Mood: The Tower Career: The Empress Facing a challenging domestic situation gives you a chance to demonstrate composure, courage, and emotional intelligence. Managing expenses with care results in meaningful savings and greater financial stability. Expressing affection openly contributes to a joyful romantic atmosphere. Short breaks during work reduce fatigue and keep productivity steady. Some colleagues may not fully recognise your efforts, so patience becomes necessary. Planning an overseas trip for a gathering or celebration might excite you. Selling property privately could help avoid additional costs. Social engagements may slightly pull you from personal priorities, so balance is key. Academic performance remains fair, and small improvements gradually create momentum.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: The Chariot Mood: Three of Swords Career: Hermit Professional guidance from senior colleagues proves valuable as you refine your strategies and strengthen your position. Family members expect involvement in decisions related to home changes, so ensure everyone feels included. Waiting for the right moment to invest protects you from potential financial errors. Attention to your partner’s emotional cues enhances romantic harmony. Relief from an old ailment may finally be felt, boosting optimism. Differing opinions regarding holiday choices might arise within the family, so compromise ensures smoother plans. Excessive property transactions could strain finances, urging restraint. Quick action preserves your reputation if minor issues surface. Academic consistency fluctuates, but focus helps regain control.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: Knight of Swords Mood: Three of Wands Career: Eight of Cups A promising professional opportunity may appear through a reputed organisation, encouraging you to step up with confidence. Creating joyful moments with family through shared activities yields deep emotional satisfaction. Wise expense management helps you utilise funds more effectively. Understanding your partner’s emotions prevents unnecessary romantic complications. Maintaining a disciplined diet supports your overall fitness journey. A countryside getaway brings relaxation and reconnects you with nature. Commercial real-estate loans need careful scrutiny to avoid financial stress. Steering clear of negative influences benefits your stability. Academically, grasping concepts feels easier, helping you excel throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: Two of Swords Mood: The Hanged Man Career: Nine of Wands Professional success seems attainable through sharp thinking and strong intelligence, positioning you favourably this week. Family members appreciate involvement in decisions related to home interiors, preventing disagreements. Adjusting your spending helps stabilise finances, especially if major expenses arise. A generous, understanding approach strengthens romantic dynamics and deepens trust. Focusing on health routines leaves you feeling more energetic and centred. A spiritual or religious trip offers peace, though travel arrangements require patience. Caution is advised when dealing with older properties, as legal complications are possible. Remaining wary of misleading individuals protects your interests. Academic challenges may require extra diligence, but persistence leads to notable progress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: The Lover Mood: The Sun Career: Temperance Young Aquarians could find promising job openings that align with their skill sets, especially technical fields. Celebrating family achievements enhances warmth at home and strengthens harmony. Financial discipline grows stronger when you focus on viable investments and avoid unnecessary spending. Romantic developments may feel slightly unsteady, requiring sensitivity and patience. Building mental resilience supports better health and emotional balance. A planned trip may face postponements or cancellations, so remain flexible. Residential property investments appear lucrative this week. Original ideas make you stand out socially and attract positive attention. Academic goals seem within reach through consistent effort and clarity of focus.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: The Strength

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Fool

A major professional responsibility could fall in your lap, giving you a platform to demonstrate skill and leadership. Family harmony improves when rigidity is replaced with patience and a friendly approach. Investment offers that appear too attractive deserve caution, as they may lock your funds. Honest conversations with your partner resolve lingering issues and bring emotional relief. A longstanding health concern finally eases, restoring confidence. Travel experiences may include detours or delays, so preparedness ensures comfort. Reassessing property investments prevents future complications. Legal matters lean towards favourable resolution. Academic passion intensifies and drives exceptional progress throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 11