Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 8-14, 2026

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Five of Wands

Your analytical abilities are highlighted this week, placing you in a favourable position to be considered for an important responsibility. The clarity and confidence you bring to your work are likely to impress those who matter, strengthening your professional standing. Financial judgement remains balanced, allowing you to reinforce savings through sensible and timely decisions. Academic pursuits gain clearer direction as you move steadily toward a milestone that has required patience and dedication. Emotional support from family proves invaluable, especially while handling sensitive situations. Romantic feelings deepen, creating moments that feel both uplifting and immersive. A positive lifestyle change improves vitality and focus. Adjustments at home enhance comfort and help you enjoy your personal space more fully.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgement

Your commitment to precision and consistency begins to reflect positively at work, earning appreciation for a task handled with care. Financially, restraint works in your favour as measured decisions help you avoid unnecessary complications. Students who have remained disciplined may discover promising academic avenues that broaden future possibilities. At home, your composed and logical outlook restores balance and strengthens emotional bonds. Romantic energies brighten, particularly for those open to forming a fresh connection. Health concerns that have lingered show signs of easing with proper attention. Official travel brings productive outcomes and introduces useful contacts. Property matters require patience, as careful negotiation will ensure smoother progress and lasting benefits.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Temperance

Career: Knight of Swords

Your creativity and sharp grasp of ideas place you in a strong position professionally, earning admiration from colleagues and superiors alike. Maintaining financial discipline is important now, as unchecked spending could limit your progress. Academic performance remains strong, boosting confidence and reinforcing your sense of purpose. Your lively presence at home helps maintain a cheerful and harmonious atmosphere. In matters of the heart, maturity and sensitivity are essential, especially while handling delicate emotions. A renewed approach to fitness begins delivering positive results, improving both stamina and mood. Property-related discussions look promising, with outcomes exceeding expectations. Your proactive nature enhances your social image and strengthens important connections.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Professional responsibilities demand focus, yet your composed approach allows you to manage priorities efficiently. Financial gains from more than one source provide a sense of security and encouragement. Academic developments appear favourable, particularly for those preparing for competitive goals. The home environment remains warm and inviting, making it an ideal time for social gatherings. Romantic interactions feel effortless as your sincerity is warmly reciprocated. Travel to a distant location refreshes your spirit and offers a welcome change of pace. A consistent health routine improves endurance and mental clarity, helping you stay balanced through the week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Swords

Your professional initiatives begin to take form, and confidence helps you implement plans with greater ease. It is wise to keep financial matters discreet, as privacy supports long-term stability. Academically, interaction with like-minded individuals enhances preparation and understanding. Minor disturbances at home may require patience, but your steady approach restores calm. Romantic matters may take a quieter turn due to a demanding schedule, yet emotional trust remains intact. Increased physical activity contributes to improved strength and mental clarity. A reflective or spiritual journey offers peace and helps you reconnect with your inner balance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Strength

Your discipline and determination attract favourable attention at work, opening the door to expanded responsibilities. Financial improvement strengthens your confidence and supports plans for major purchases. Academic networking proves beneficial, helping you access meaningful opportunities. Guidance from elders at home offers clarity and helps resolve sensitive matters smoothly. Romantic connections deepen as emotional understanding grows stronger. Consistent efforts toward health bring noticeable improvement and renewed energy. Property transactions demand careful review of documentation to avoid complications and ensure long-term peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: The Tower

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Fool

Maintaining organisation in professional commitments allows steady progress toward recognition and advancement. Financial prospects improve through multiple income streams, enhancing confidence and security. Academic matters align favourably, particularly for those preparing for significant assessments. A joyful family gathering strengthens emotional bonds and brings shared happiness. Romantic possibilities flourish as an intriguing encounter captures your imagination. Mindful eating habits support overall well-being and balance. Your natural sociability enhances your reputation within your circle. Efforts to find better accommodation are likely to conclude successfully, bringing satisfaction and comfort.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Moon

Career: Six of Coins

Your professional ambitions steadily move closer to fulfilment as promising collaborations or client interactions begin to take shape. Financial stability improves through a profitable initiative that reinforces confidence in your judgement. Academic efforts bring rewarding results, reflecting your focused approach and sustained commitment. Family plans unfold harmoniously, with enthusiastic participation creating warm and memorable moments. Romantic energy intensifies, allowing emotional expression to flow freely and deepen bonds. Stepping away briefly from routine helps restore perspective and refresh your outlook. Acts of generosity and support enhance your social standing, making your presence valued and appreciated by those around you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: The Sun

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Ten of Cups

Professional challenges this week sharpen your instincts and reaffirm your ability to perform effectively under pressure. Business matters show signs of growing stability, encouraging a more confident and forward-looking approach. Academic focus strengthens as you devote attention to essential responsibilities. Family obligations require timely involvement, yet leave you with a deep sense of satisfaction. Romantic understanding deepens through honesty and open dialogue, strengthening emotional trust. Health remains stable despite a busy schedule, provided you maintain balance. A change of residence or domestic setting revitalises your environment. Travel with loved ones brings joy and strengthens cherished bonds.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Justice

Professional transitions unfold with ease as you settle confidently into new responsibilities. Financial opportunities emerge, and thoughtful evaluation ensures decisions remain sound and rewarding. Academic outcomes reflect the discipline and effort you have consistently applied. Open and respectful communication at home promotes harmony and prevents misunderstandings. Romantic connections flourish as admiration and affection are exchanged sincerely. Travel invitations offer refreshing experiences that broaden perspective and renew enthusiasm. Property-related matters, including acquisition or inheritance, show favourable progress. Positive social interactions uplift your spirits and reinforce meaningful connections that support both personal and professional growth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Emperor

Career: King of Coins

Professional responsibilities require careful judgement, as taking on excessive commitments could lead to fatigue. Financial choices remain practical and well-considered, helping you avoid unnecessary risks. Academic goals progress steadily through discipline and perseverance. A pleasant surprise or message from a distant relative brings warmth and positivity to the home environment. Romantic uncertainty may surface, making honest communication essential for emotional clarity. Commitment to health routines yields visible improvements in energy and overall well-being. A sense of social monotony encourages you to seek new interests or experiences that add freshness and excitement to your week.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: The Hermit

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Two of Cups

Strategic planning enhances your professional visibility and prepares you for responsibilities ahead. Financial matters call for patience, as hurried decisions may limit more rewarding opportunities in the future. Academic performance continues to improve through disciplined and consistent preparation. Domestic harmony strengthens as you address minor concerns with sensitivity and understanding. Romantic warmth deepens through thoughtful gestures that create meaningful and lasting moments. Shared travel feels more supportive than solitary journeys during this phase. Property-related matters move in a positive direction, particularly where groundwork has already been laid with care and foresight.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

