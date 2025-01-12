Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 12-18, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Love: Two of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Justice

This week, your energy might fluctuate, making rest and self-care essential. Professionally, exciting career opportunities could present themselves, boosting your confidence. Financially, previous investments may yield satisfying returns, so consider reinvesting wisely. In love, passion and intimacy take center stage, strengthening emotional bonds. Family matters may feel routine, but maintaining harmony through mutual understanding will help. Travel plans might face unexpected delays, so be flexible and patient. Property-related decisions are likely to work in your favor, bringing progress and success. Embrace the week with renewed confidence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 20)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Cups

Career: The Moon

The stars this week bring a blend of opportunities and challenges, demanding focus and adaptability. Health remains excellent, keeping you energized and motivated. Financially, avoid risky investments as career growth might be slower than expected. Family dynamics could be unpredictable, so staying grounded and calm will help maintain balance. Romance shines bright with deep emotional connections and joyful shared moments. Short trips and weekend getaways seem favorable, offering relaxation and fun. Promising property opportunities may come your way—stay alert and ready to act. Balance is key this week, so take things step by step.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 21)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Seven of Wands

This period calls for a balanced approach in all areas of life. Be mindful of fatigue and maintain a healthy lifestyle to keep energy levels up. Financial stability is likely, though avoiding speculative ventures will secure long-term gains. Career progress may be slow but steady, rewarding consistent efforts. Handle family matters with sensitivity and open communication to strengthen bonds. In love, honest and clear communication will help maintain stability and emotional security. Travel plans appear promising, bringing relaxation and joy. Property decisions may require more thought and patience—don’t rush into commitments.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Queen of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Your health shines bright during this phase, so continue your wellness routine for long-term benefits. Finances appear steady, though work-related challenges may arise, requiring patience and problem-solving. Family bonds remain supportive, offering comfort and security. Romance may feel lukewarm—communicate your feelings to strengthen the relationship. Postpone travel plans if possible to avoid unnecessary stress. Property matters look favorable; act with confidence when opportunities arise. Trust in your abilities and stay focused on what matters most.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Devil

Career achievements seem within reach, driven by your ambition and determination. Financial stability is likely, but focus on savings and long-term planning for better results. Family bonds are strong, creating a harmonious and supportive home environment. Health stays good—maintain hygiene and a balanced diet for optimal energy. Romantic relationships may need extra care, so show patience and understanding. Travel and property ventures shine brightly, especially for commercial investments. This week, let your determination guide you towards success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Five of Coins



Professional growth is on the horizon, with new career opportunities and potential promotions. Family life may require extra patience, but things will improve with honest communication. Romance flourishes, bringing joy, intimacy, and shared happiness. Health remains robust, giving you the stamina to pursue your goals with enthusiasm. Reassess your budget to ensure financial stability and avoid unnecessary expenditures. Travel plans look exciting, promising adventure and memorable experiences. Property matters are favorable—seize the opportunities that come your way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Coins



Expect positive developments in property, career, and finances during this week. Your health remains vibrant, keeping you energized and productive. Career growth is promising with potential gains through new ventures or responsibilities. Family life thrives, fostering joy, togetherness, and support. Romance may face minor challenges, but open communication will resolve misunderstandings. Travel plans could encounter obstacles, so double-check all arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute stress. Stay optimistic and keep moving forward.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Page of Coins



Love life flourishes with warmth and meaningful connections, making your heart feel full. Career success comes through steady efforts and consistent focus on goals. Finances look positive, boosting your confidence and allowing for future planning. Property matters show smooth outcomes—stay proactive to secure the best deals. Family and travel aspects remain stable, offering comfort and joy in familiar surroundings. Trust your instincts this week, and you are likely to navigate challenges effortlessly.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers



Career achievements and financial stability seem within reach this week. Health requires extra attention—adopt a healthier lifestyle to maintain energy. Family bonds strengthen, offering warmth, comfort, and emotional support. Romance remains steady but may need nurturing—show appreciation for your partner’s efforts. Travel and property ventures show promising prospects, so pursue them with confidence. Embrace the week’s positive energy and make the most of every opportunity that comes your way.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 21)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Seven of Coins



Health stays stable, though vigilance and self-care are essential to prevent minor issues. Financial challenges may arise, prompting you to spend wisely and focus on budgeting. Career progress remains steady—staying committed to your goals will bring long-term success. Family time feels harmonious, with moments of joy and meaningful conversations. Romance deepens through heartfelt interactions and mutual understanding. Travel and property matters proceed moderately—plan carefully and avoid impulsive decisions. Stay practical and resilient through this period.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 - Feb 19)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

Health shines brightly, boosting your energy and overall vitality. Professional advancements and project success are likely through hard work and innovative ideas. Financially, manage your budget carefully to ensure long-term stability. Romance may face occasional challenges, but open communication will bridge emotional gaps. Family and travel aspects promise joy and new experiences, bringing memorable moments. Property matters look favorable, provided you consider long-term investment opportunities to excel on this front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: King of Cups



Maintaining a wellness routine is crucial for stable health this week. Financial stability allows promising investments and future growth. Career prospects are rewarding, with productive and supportive work environments aiding progress. Family matters may need attention—open conversations will prevent misunderstandings. Romance thrives with positive energy and shared experiences. Travel plans bring relaxation and rejuvenation, though property matters may require caution—seek expert advice before making any big decisions.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920