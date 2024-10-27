Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 27 to November 2, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 20) Love: The Hermit Mood: Two of Swords Career: Two of Coins This week brings opportunities for you to showcase your skills at work, leaving a lasting impression on key individuals. If you're considering a job change, better financial prospects are likely in your future. Some of you may even receive money as a gift. Social gatherings will allow you to shine and boost your popularity. Cherish the quality time spent with family and friends, and you might catch the eye of someone intriguing on the romantic front. However, be mindful of those who may try to upset your peace—stay calm and don't let them get to you. If you’re planning a property purchase, a proper valuation is essential. Be cautious and avoid revealing any personal or sensitive information to others. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Your efforts in your professional life are set to be recognized, and lucrative money-making opportunities are on the horizon. This is an excellent time for growth, especially in academics, where you'll likely make a lasting impression. Building a deeper connection with someone in your circle will bring benefits, and your personality will continue to attract admiration from others. If you're considering investing in property, now might be a good time as it promises profits. However, avoid discussing sensitive topics at home as it could disrupt the harmony. To stay healthy, incorporate more physical activity into your routine and it is likely to benefit greatly.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Cups

You'll successfully stay ahead of competitors at work, impressing the right people won't be a challenge. Financially, you'll make smart decisions that allow you to save more than expected. Your presence will be sought after at social or marriage events, making you the centre of attention. Prioritizing your health and staying away from ailments will be your mantra for maintaining fitness. At home, the cheerful atmosphere will lift your spirits. Though you might feel uncertain about differing viewpoints, trust in your own judgment. Better handle things directly to ensure better outcome if planning to sell a property.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

A steady performance at work will give you a sense of satisfaction this week. Hands-on experience will prove invaluable as you navigate challenges. Academically, those awaiting results can expect positive news. In financial matters, dealings with foreign partners may lead to substantial gains. Your love life is poised for joy, as your partner will keep you entertained and in high spirits. A home remedy or alternative medicine may provide relief from a lingering health issue. While spending less time with family may feel frustrating, you’ll manage to cope. Be mindful of how you express yourself, especially towards people you're not fond of.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This is a fortunate period for you, with everything going according to plan socially. You’ll be able to leave a strong impression at work, while new income opportunities seem just around the corner. Academic success is a given, and your cost-cutting measures will result in long-term financial gains. Your friends and family will be key to your success this week, offering support when needed. A healthy, balanced diet will bring positive changes sooner than you expect. Be sure to take your time when faced with multiple options—rushing decisions could lead to mistakes. Domestic disagreements may arise, so tread lightly to maintain peace. Prefer meeting those people on a priority who charge you up with positivity.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Your creativity will shine through, placing you in a special league at work. If you've been awaiting results from a competitive exam, the outcome is likely to surpass expectations. Financially, you'll avoid spending money on something you dreaded, giving you a sense of relief. Social events will be bustling with excitement, and you'll enjoy spending time with relatives on happy occasions. A romantic relationship may feel like love, but it could just be infatuation, so tread carefully. When it comes to purchasing property, location is key—pay close attention to details before making any decisions. Stay true to your word, as empty promises could lead to disappointment.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Temperance

This week is full of unique opportunities that are yours to seize. Any challenging task will feel easy once you put your mind to it. Your professional prowess will put you in the spotlight at work, and you’ll outshine those who might envy your success. Encouragement from family and friends will motivate you to push yourself even harder. Financially, things are stable, and you might even indulge in some well-deserved splurging. On the romantic front, cherish the memorable moments that come your way. An active lifestyle will be your key to staying healthy, but a packed social schedule could disrupt personal plans—be sure to find balance.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

This week brings the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Making healthier food choices will align well with your lifestyle, ensuring you stay fit. Getting involved in humanitarian work is likely to fill you with joy. At work, clearing out backlogged tasks will allow you to focus on current priorities. Financial discipline is essential to stay secure, so be mindful of your spending habits. Plan a vacation with family or friends to make this week, extra special. Relationships may need extra care—work hard to resolve differences with your partner to avoid misunderstandings.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (November 23- December 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Going above and beyond for others this week will be greatly appreciated, opening doors to new opportunities. Strengthening your communication with senior management will boost your career prospects. Expect financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties, making this a profitable time. Continue following your balanced diet and exercise routine to edge closer to your fitness goals. Engaging in spiritual activities will enhance your mental strength and provide inner peace. Take the time to reconnect with family and consider traveling with your spouse to deepen your romantic bond.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The World

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Star

Take a breather at work this week, as things will move smoothly, giving you time to relax. Your initiative in volunteering for a challenging task will enhance your reputation. Some may receive a pay raise, while others succeed academically. Staying active will keep you energized and focused. Your involvement in social or voluntary work will increase your popularity. A trip may be on the horizon, so prepare for a well-deserved getaway. Ignore negative gossip and focus on your goals; letting rumours affect you will only disrupt your peace.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Entrepreneurs will see success in expanding their businesses, and involving loved ones in your plans will strengthen relationships. Your investment strategies are set to pay off, bringing you success. Early in the week, unexpected good news will bring joy to the entire family. A fascinating individual may keep you captivated. Be prepared for social situations where others may try to dominate—stand your ground. If you're falling behind on important tasks, it might be time for late nights to catch up. Romance may come with a few hurdles, but your determination will win over your partner. A sudden trip might feel tiring, but it will be worth the effort.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Magician

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Three of Wands

Focusing on positive emotions like love, hope, and optimism will help improve your mental and physical well-being. Some may find themselves drawn deeper into a romantic relationship. Celebrating a recent purchase or contract with loved ones appears to be on the cards. A move to a better living space may be on the horizon. If you’re not feeling up to a task, don’t rush—take your time to get it done right. Be cautious of office politics this week; staying neutral and revising your approach will save you from unnecessary complications. Keep your financial status private to avoid unwanted attention.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920