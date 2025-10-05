Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 5-11, 2025
ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Love: The Hanged Man
Mood: The Tower
Career: Three of Cups
Steady vitality may help you stay active and accomplish tasks with consistency. Financial prospects appear abundant, with the probability of new streams supporting your long-term security. Professionally, progress may feel gradual, so patience and structured planning will prove rewarding. Family bonds are likely to stay harmonious, adding emotional ease. In romance, chances of strained communication exist, yet gentle effort may bring affection back. Travel may not flow as expected, so flexibility is advised. Property dealings are likely to be rewarding, while academics may feel sharp and promising, encouraging you to pursue knowledge with clarity. Overall, subtle adjustments may make the week fulfilling.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)
Love: The Sun
Mood: The Emperor
Career: Page of Cups
Energy levels may fluctuate, making it wise to focus on balanced routines that uplift stamina. Financial footing appears secure, giving you the confidence to plan further. Work life is likely to stay steady, ensuring balanced outcomes through consistent efforts. On the family front, vibes may feel mixed, but patience may restore equilibrium. Romance shines brightly, sparking warmth and joy in personal bonds. Travel may bring pleasant experiences, while property decisions may call for cautious evaluation. Academic progress appears steady, requiring persistence rather than quick results. Gentle optimism may help you stay motivated and resilient.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Pink
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: The Chariot
Mood: Judgement
Career: King of Wands
Wellness is likely to remain vibrant, giving you the drive to stay active. Financial reserves may feel unstable, so cautious expenditure may help balance matters. Professionally, the pace may seem challenging, but adaptability could turn obstacles into learning. Family ties may stay ordinary, yet small gestures may add meaning. Romantic chemistry has chance of feeling joyful, enriching personal connections. Short travels may refresh your mind, while property dealings are likely to remain favourable. In academics, focus may waver, so dedicating time to structured study may yield clarity. Taking things one step at a time may open smoother pathways.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Green
CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)
Love: Two of Coins
Mood: Temperance
Career: The Justice
Your health rhythm may feel balanced, helping you remain active in routines. Financial flow may seem controlled, making planning essential. Professionally, thriving opportunities are likely to surface, allowing tasks to progress smoothly. The family atmosphere is set to feel uplifting, offering strong emotional backing. In romance, interactions may feel distant, but nurturing warmth can restore bonds. Travel plans are likely to bring meaning, while property prospects appear flourishing and promising. Academics may feel scattered, so conscious focus could rebuild direction. With steady intention, chances are that your week aligns beautifully.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Yellow
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Love: Page of Swords
Mood: King of Cups
Career: Six of Swords
Health may feel manageable, encouraging you to adopt better self-care habits. Financial matters are likely to remain steady, helping you maintain balance. Work life may bring routine tasks, yet persistence could ensure progress. Family ties may feel tense, but adopting empathy is likely to bridge differences. Romantic exchanges may stay lukewarm, urging you to express more freely. Travel may bring smooth experiences, while property can become a profitable addition. Academic focus may need strengthening to avoid distraction. By keeping your approach flexible, you may discover smoother outcomes in varied aspects of life.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Maroon
VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)
Love: Seven of Coins
Mood: Ace of Wands
Career: The World
Health may feel refreshing, giving you strength to take on tasks. Financial growth is likely, with promising opportunities pointing towards stability. Professional matters may bring strong outcomes, motivating you to set higher goals. Family closeness may enhance joy, creating cherished memories. Romantic warmth may appear subdued, but subtle efforts can revive connection. Travel plans may face disruptions, so keeping alternatives ready may help. Property choices may seem reliable, adding to your assets. Academically, focus remains sharp, making this a great phase to achieve clarity. With a grounded approach, probability of steady satisfaction stays high.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Purple
LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)
Love: Three of Coins
Mood: Chariot
Career: The Hanged Man
Health may need extra care as immunity feels sensitive; adopting simple routines may help restore strength. Finances appear solid, giving you confidence in long-term plans. Professionally, peak efficiency is likely to highlight your performance, earning admiration. Family ties may balance out gradually, while romance glows with intimacy and deep connection. Travel plans may bring partial success, requiring flexibility in execution. Property matters may not feel favourable, so delaying decisions could prove wise. Academic pursuits appear constructive, rewarding disciplined efforts. Maintaining optimism may help you channel energy positively across situations.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Grey
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Love: The Fool
Mood: Devil
Career: Three of Swords
Your vitality may remain strong, motivating you to handle responsibilities with ease. Financial support is likely to be consistent, enabling smooth flow. Professionally, growth may feel average, yet consistent effort may bring steady results. Family ties may remain content and reliable. In romance, emotions are likely to stay stable, encouraging mutual comfort. Travel may face hindrances, so flexible planning is advisable. Property matters may hold steady value, offering security. Academic efforts may feel consistent, urging you to continue disciplined study. A calm approach may strengthen your week ahead.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Love: Two of Swords
Mood: The Hermit
Career: Five of Wands
Fitness may stay manageable with consistent care, though routine may feel heavy at times. Financial gains may appear weaker, urging you to spend wisely. Professionally, tasks may move slower than expected, but steady effort may bring stability. Family bonds may remain cordial, offering ease in personal life. Romantic life may feel comforting and supportive. Travel may bring ordinary experiences, while property prospects may show limited gains. Academic interest may waver, but redirecting focus could help. With small steps and resilience, chances are high that the week feels smoother than anticipated.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Saffron
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Love: The Star
Mood: Strength
Career: Knight of Swords
Vitality is likely to stay at its peak, inspiring you to take on responsibilities with enthusiasm. Financial matters may appear balanced, encouraging careful planning. Professionally, reliable results are likely through steady efforts. Family relations may seem practical, with chances of mutual support. In romance, sparks of affection may add delight to personal bonds. Travel plans are likely to bring exploration and joy, while property prospects appear highly rewarding. Academic outcomes may shine brightly, encouraging you to aim higher. A confident approach may ensure the week unfolds fruitfully.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Orange
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Love: Hierophant
Mood: Justice
Career: King of Coins
Health may demand attention as wellness feels declining, making routine care essential. Financial steadiness is likely to offer reassurance. Professional outcomes may reflect high performance, placing you in a favourable spotlight. The family atmosphere appears nurturing, giving you emotional strength. Romance may stay casual, urging deeper connection through honest communication. Travel may remain average, while property is likely to bring beneficial growth. Academics may see dips in concentration, yet consistent discipline could reverse the trend. Gentle persistence may help you balance diverse priorities.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Golden
PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Love: Nine of Wands
Mood: The Chariot
Career: Temperance
Resilience is likely to shine through, keeping health in glowing form. Financial support may stay consistent, allowing steady planning. Professionally, results may feel routine, but reliability ensures stability. Family life appears supportive, giving you emotional ease. In romance, harmony may remain moderate, yet patient gestures may elevate connection. Travel may face interruptions, so adjusting expectations is suggested. Property returns appear secure, while academic progress may stay fair with chances of improvement through extra effort. With mindful balance, you may find satisfaction across areas.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: White
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
