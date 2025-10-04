Weekly Panchang for October 4-10, 2025: Karwa Chauth, Venus Transit Virgo, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga is full of cosmic shifts and sacred observations. Venus – the planet of love and beauty - moves through Uttara Phalguni and later into Virgo, focusing on relationships, harmony, and practical aspects of life. Mercury will enter Swati Nakshatra, bringing clarity and adaptability to communication, while the Sun enters Chitra, arousing creativity and discipline. In the realm of devotion, many significant festivals reach their culmination. Shani Trayodashi is the day for worshipping Saturn to ease karmic burdens. Sharad Purnima shines forth, granting abundant grace. The month of Kartika is ushered in with rituals heightening, as celebrated in Karwa Chauth, where married women observe a fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 30 to September 05, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 5, Sunday (06:16 AM to 08:01 AM) and on October 10, Friday (07:38 PM to 06:19 AM, Oct 11).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn at a 150-degree angle on October 5 (Sunday)

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on October 5 (Sunday)

Venus enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on October 6 (Monday)

Mercury enters Swati Nakshatra on October 7 (Tuesday)

Venus and Jupiter at a deep sextile on October 8 (Wednesday)

Venus enters Virgo on October 9 (Thursday)

Sun enters Chitra Nakshatra on October 10 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shani Trayodashi (October 4, Saturday): Shani Trayodashi is observed in honour of Lord Saturn. Fasts are observed, and special pujas are performed to seek release from karmic tribulations and negative planetary influences. Offerings of sesame oil, black cloth, and prayers are all said to bring peace, bounty, and protection. This vrata advocates patience, discipline, and devotion to Lord Shani.

Shani Trayodashi is observed in honour of Lord Saturn. Fasts are observed, and special pujas are performed to seek release from karmic tribulations and negative planetary influences. Offerings of sesame oil, black cloth, and prayers are all said to bring peace, bounty, and protection. This vrata advocates patience, discipline, and devotion to Lord Shani. Padmanabha Dwadashi (October 4, Saturday): This Padmanabha Dwadashi celebrates Lord Vishnu in his Padmanabha aspect, where the devotees undergo fasting, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and pray for emancipation from sins and attainment of moksha. The fasting is, in fact, a spiritual elevation, divine protection, and eternal blessings symbolising surrender to the supreme grace of Lord Vishnu.

This Padmanabha Dwadashi celebrates Lord Vishnu in his Padmanabha aspect, where the devotees undergo fasting, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and pray for emancipation from sins and attainment of moksha. The fasting is, in fact, a spiritual elevation, divine protection, and eternal blessings symbolising surrender to the supreme grace of Lord Vishnu. Shani Pradosh Vrat (October 4, Saturday): The Shani Pradosh Vrat occurs on Saturday evening and is devoted to Lord Shiva and Saturn. Devotees fast, worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal, and chant mantras for relief from the hurdles of Saturn. The observance brings health, happiness, and freedom from obstacles, striking a balance between discipline and divine blessings.

The Shani Pradosh Vrat occurs on Saturday evening and is devoted to Lord Shiva and Saturn. Devotees fast, worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal, and chant mantras for relief from the hurdles of Saturn. The observance brings health, happiness, and freedom from obstacles, striking a balance between discipline and divine blessings. Kojagara Puja (October 6, Monday): The Kojagara Puja is observed on the Sharad Purnima, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. The devotees do not sleep and continue to perform prayers, making kheer as an offering in the shimmering moonlight. This act gives one prosperity, wealth, and the blessings of abundant grace. Being awake thus implies remaining alert throughout life and ever thankful to divine grace.

The Kojagara Puja is observed on the Sharad Purnima, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. The devotees do not sleep and continue to perform prayers, making kheer as an offering in the shimmering moonlight. This act gives one prosperity, wealth, and the blessings of abundant grace. Being awake thus implies remaining alert throughout life and ever thankful to divine grace. Sharad Purnima (October 6, Monday): Sharad Purnima is the harvest full moon, believed to bless with healing and nurturing rays. Devotees make kheer, offer it under the moonlight, and consume it as prasad. The day is deeply intertwined with divine love and blessings, thereby bringing joy, prosperity, and spiritual elevation under the goddess's grace.

Sharad Purnima is the harvest full moon, believed to bless with healing and nurturing rays. Devotees make kheer, offer it under the moonlight, and consume it as prasad. The day is deeply intertwined with divine love and blessings, thereby bringing joy, prosperity, and spiritual elevation under the goddess's grace. Ashwina Purnima Vrat (October 6, Monday): Ashwina Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon day of Ashwina. Devotees fast, worship Lord Vishnu, and donate to charity. It is believed that this vrat brings peace, health, and prosperity. The vrat also prepares the devotees spiritually for the coming month of Kartika with discipline and devotion.

Ashwina Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon day of Ashwina. Devotees fast, worship Lord Vishnu, and donate to charity. It is believed that this vrat brings peace, health, and prosperity. The vrat also prepares the devotees spiritually for the coming month of Kartika with discipline and devotion. Anvadhan (October 6, Monday): Anvadhan occurs in association with the holy fire rituals of Vedic culture. Offerings are made into the sacred fire as part of the yajna ceremonies, with an emphasis on purification and the continuation of dharma. This observance emphasises the importance of discipline and maintaining sacred rituals, as well as expressing gratitude to the deities for prosperity and peace.

Anvadhan occurs in association with the holy fire rituals of Vedic culture. Offerings are made into the sacred fire as part of the yajna ceremonies, with an emphasis on purification and the continuation of dharma. This observance emphasises the importance of discipline and maintaining sacred rituals, as well as expressing gratitude to the deities for prosperity and peace. Ashwina Navapada Oli Ends (October 7, Tuesday): The closure of Navapada Oli denotes the termination of sacred Jain observances with respect to the nine supreme virtues. Devotees finish their fasts and prayers with thanksgiving. This period strengthens the spiritual resolve while exhorting compassion, self-restraint, and vigilance. It presents purification, renewal, and quick advancement on the spiritual path.

The closure of Navapada Oli denotes the termination of sacred Jain observances with respect to the nine supreme virtues. Devotees finish their fasts and prayers with thanksgiving. This period strengthens the spiritual resolve while exhorting compassion, self-restraint, and vigilance. It presents purification, renewal, and quick advancement on the spiritual path. Ashwina Purnima (October 7, Tuesday): Ashwina Purnima is a rare full moon day. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, conduct Satyanarayan puja, and indulge in charity. Applauses are awarded to all endeavours that start in good intention on this day for Kartika preparation. Blessings are considered to be bestowed on this day for health, wealth, and peace, which augment the spiritual progress and divine connection.

Ashwina Purnima is a rare full moon day. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, conduct Satyanarayan puja, and indulge in charity. Applauses are awarded to all endeavours that start in good intention on this day for Kartika preparation. Blessings are considered to be bestowed on this day for health, wealth, and peace, which augment the spiritual progress and divine connection. Ishti (October 7, Tuesday): Ishti is a sacred Vedic ceremony where offerings are presented to the fire to honour the deities and solicit blessings. It connotes purification, prosperity, and harmony to cosmic forces. The devotees perform Devotional Yajna, where the importance of sacrifice and discipline, aligned with Dharma, is emphasised for spiritual growth.

Ishti is a sacred Vedic ceremony where offerings are presented to the fire to honour the deities and solicit blessings. It connotes purification, prosperity, and harmony to cosmic forces. The devotees perform Devotional Yajna, where the importance of sacrifice and discipline, aligned with Dharma, is emphasised for spiritual growth. Kartika Begins (October 8, Wednesday): Kartika month gets underway in North India, a time considered most auspicious for devotion. The rituals encompass everything from early morning baths to lighting lamps, as well as the worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The month itself is marked by festivals such as Tulsi Vivah and Kartik Purnima, which serve as methods for inculcating ideals of purity, devotion, and spiritual upliftment.

Kartika month gets underway in North India, a time considered most auspicious for devotion. The rituals encompass everything from early morning baths to lighting lamps, as well as the worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The month itself is marked by festivals such as Tulsi Vivah and Kartik Purnima, which serve as methods for inculcating ideals of purity, devotion, and spiritual upliftment. Atla Tadde (October 9, Thursday): Atla Tadde is a traditional festival observed by women in Andhra Pradesh. They fast for marital happiness and the well-being of their families. The vrat includes worship of the Goddess Gauri and sharing festive food, such as atlu (dosas). It symbolises devotion, marital harmony, and blessings for family prosperity.

Atla Tadde is a traditional festival observed by women in Andhra Pradesh. They fast for marital happiness and the well-being of their families. The vrat includes worship of the Goddess Gauri and sharing festive food, such as atlu (dosas). It symbolises devotion, marital harmony, and blessings for family prosperity. Karwa Chauth (October 10, Friday): Karwa Chauth is observed by married women who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. The day includes puja rituals, storytelling, and viewing the moon through a sieve. It symbolises love, devotion, sacrifice, and the deep bond of marital harmony.

Karwa Chauth is observed by married women who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. The day includes puja rituals, storytelling, and viewing the moon through a sieve. It symbolises love, devotion, sacrifice, and the deep bond of marital harmony. Masik Karthigai (October 10, Friday): Masik Karthigai is observed monthly in honour of Lord Shiva and Lord Muruga. Devotees light lamps, perform pujas, and chant prayers for protection and blessings. It symbolises light triumphing over darkness, devotion, and spiritual growth. The ritual is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and inner peace.

Masik Karthigai is observed monthly in honour of Lord Shiva and Lord Muruga. Devotees light lamps, perform pujas, and chant prayers for protection and blessings. It symbolises light triumphing over darkness, devotion, and spiritual growth. The ritual is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and inner peace. Vakratunda Sankashti (October 10, Friday): Vakratunda Sankashti is a vrat dedicated to Lord Ganesha, observed on the fourth day after the full moon. Devotees fast and worship Ganesha in his Vakratunda form, remover of obstacles. Observing this vrat is believed to grant wisdom, success, and relief from difficulties, ensuring peace and prosperity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 04: 09:13 AM to 10:41 AM

09:13 AM to 10:41 AM October 05: 04:34 PM to 06:02 PM

October 06: 07:45 AM to 09:13 AM

07:45 AM to 09:13 AM October 07: 03:04 PM to 04:32 PM

03:04 PM to 04:32 PM October 08: 12:08 PM to 01:36 PM

12:08 PM to 01:36 PM October 09: 01:36 PM to 03:03 PM

01:36 PM to 03:03 PM October 10: 10:41 AM to 12:08 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779