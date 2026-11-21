November's Full Moon, popularly known as the Beaver Moon, will brighten the night sky on November 24, 2026. The lunar event occurring this month is also considered the first of the three supermoons of 2026, making it one of the notable skywatching events before Thanksgiving.

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The name Beaver Moon has roots in North American seasonal traditions. It reflects the time of year when beavers prepare their homes and food supplies before winter arrives. This article will give you all the answers about the full moon, or the Beaver Supermoon, occurring on November 24, 2026.

When is the Beaver Supermoon?

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG), the Beaver Moon will reach its full phase on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 2:53 PM GMT.

For viewers in the United States, the peak timings are:

Eastern Time (EST): 9:53 AM

Central Time (CST): 8:53 AM

Mountain Time (MST): 7:53 AM

Pacific Time (PST): 6:53 AM

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{{^usCountry}} The Moon will reach peak illumination during daylight hours across the US. However, you can still enjoy its nearly full appearance on the nights of November 23 and 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Moon will reach peak illumination during daylight hours across the US. However, you can still enjoy its nearly full appearance on the nights of November 23 and 24. {{/usCountry}}

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What is a Beaver Moon?

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, November's Full Moon gets its name from the seasonal activities of beavers in North America.

During this period, beavers prepare their lodges and gather enough food to survive the cold winter months. The Almanac also explains that the name has a connection with the fur trade, as hunters traditionally trapped beavers during this season for their thick winter coats.

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However, different communities also used other names for November's Moon, including Frost Moon, Freezing Moon and Deer Rutting Moon.

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Beaver Moon is also a supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon takes place close to its nearest point to Earth, known as perigee. This can make the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full Moon.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, November's Beaver Moon begins a series of three consecutive supermoons, followed by the December 2026 Cold Moon and January 2027 Wolf Moon.

How to watch the Beaver Moon in the US?

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You do not need a telescope or special equipment to enjoy the November Full Moon. You can watch it with your naked eyes.

For a better view, find a location with an open horizon and limited artificial lighting. Check your local moonrise timings before heading outdoors, as the Moon's rising time varies depending on your location.