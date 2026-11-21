November's Full Moon, popularly known as the Beaver Moon, will brighten the night sky on November 24, 2026. The lunar event occurring this month is also considered the first of the three supermoons of 2026, making it one of the notable skywatching events before Thanksgiving.
Also Read Full Moon November 2026: A rare Supermoon arrives just before Thanksgiving. Here's what to know
The name Beaver Moon has roots in North American seasonal traditions. It reflects the time of year when beavers prepare their homes and food supplies before winter arrives. This article will give you all the answers about the full moon, or the Beaver Supermoon, occurring on November 24, 2026.
When is the Beaver Supermoon?
According to the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG), the Beaver Moon will reach its full phase on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 2:53 PM GMT.
For viewers in the United States, the peak timings are:
- Eastern Time (EST): 9:53 AM
- Central Time (CST): 8:53 AM
- Mountain Time (MST): 7:53 AM
- Pacific Time (PST): 6:53 AM
The Moon will reach peak illumination during daylight hours across the US. However, you can still enjoy its nearly full appearance on the nights of November 23 and 24.{{/usCountry}}
The Moon will reach peak illumination during daylight hours across the US. However, you can still enjoy its nearly full appearance on the nights of November 23 and 24.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read November's Beaver Moon 2026 coincides with Kartik Purnima: What does it mean spiritually?
What is a Beaver Moon?
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, November's Full Moon gets its name from the seasonal activities of beavers in North America.
During this period, beavers prepare their lodges and gather enough food to survive the cold winter months. The Almanac also explains that the name has a connection with the fur trade, as hunters traditionally trapped beavers during this season for their thick winter coats.
However, different communities also used other names for November's Moon, including Frost Moon, Freezing Moon and Deer Rutting Moon.
Also Read The next full moon will be the first of three consecutive Supermoons. Here's what spiritual seekers should know
Beaver Moon is also a supermoon
A supermoon occurs when a full Moon takes place close to its nearest point to Earth, known as perigee. This can make the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full Moon.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, November's Beaver Moon begins a series of three consecutive supermoons, followed by the December 2026 Cold Moon and January 2027 Wolf Moon.
How to watch the Beaver Moon in the US?
You do not need a telescope or special equipment to enjoy the November Full Moon. You can watch it with your naked eyes.
For a better view, find a location with an open horizon and limited artificial lighting. Check your local moonrise timings before heading outdoors, as the Moon's rising time varies depending on your location.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.