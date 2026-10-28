Halloween falls on October 31, 2026, giving you a full weekend to enjoy costume parties, trick-or-treating and spooky celebrations. According to Time and Date, Halloween 2026 falls on a Saturday in the United States.

When is Halloween 2026? Here's what each zodiac sign should expect (Canva)

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This year, Halloween arrives during Scorpio season, when Western astrology focuses on themes of change, secrets and emotional growth. Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, while Venus is retrograde in Libra. Astrologers often link these planetary movements to reviews of conversations, relationships, and personal choices.

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Also Read Western astrology says the last Mercury retrograde arrives this month. What should you know?

What your zodiac sign could expect this Halloween day

Fire signs:

Aries: You may feel ready to take charge of your Halloween plans. Pause before reacting to a friend's comment, and give yourself time to think.

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{{^usCountry}} Leo: Your creative side could take the spotlight. Enjoy dressing up, meeting friends and expressing yourself, but avoid turning every disagreement into a competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leo: Your creative side could take the spotlight. Enjoy dressing up, meeting friends and expressing yourself, but avoid turning every disagreement into a competition. {{/usCountry}}

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Sagittarius: You may want to try something new this Halloween. Stay open to spontaneous plans, but check the details before making commitments.

Earth signs:

Taurus: Relationships may take up more of your attention. Use the holiday to enjoy good company, and avoid making quick judgments about someone's intentions.

Virgo: A simple plan could make your Halloween more enjoyable. Focus on the people you trust and leave room for rest between social activities.

Capricorn: You may prefer a smaller gathering over a crowded party. Choose plans that help you relax instead of taking on everyone's responsibilities.

Also ReadAn astrologer says Venus retrograde in Scorpio may push you to rethink love, self-worth and boundaries

Air signs:

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Gemini: Conversations could lead to interesting connections. Double-check messages and party details, especially if plans change at the last minute.

Libra: You may want to revisit a relationship or clear up a misunderstanding. Keep your expectations realistic and speak honestly about what matters to you.

Aquarius: A creative costume or unusual celebration could appeal to you. Follow your interests while making time for friends who want to join the fun.

Water signs:

Cancer: You may feel drawn to familiar people and cozy celebrations. Protect your peace, and do not feel pressured to attend every event.

Scorpio: With the Sun in your sign, you may feel ready to explore a new side of yourself. Use Halloween as an opportunity to reflect before making important decisions.

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Pisces: Your imagination could inspire a memorable Halloween look or activity. Enjoy the creative mood, but check the facts before acting on assumptions.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Scorpio season begins October 23. Here's what it brings for astrology followers

What does Halloween 2026 mean in astrology?

Mercury retrograde and Venus retrograde offer astrologers a reason to focus on reflection, communication and relationships this Halloween. However, astrology does not scientifically establish how planetary movements affect individual events, so treat these predictions as entertainment and a prompt for self-reflection.

This Halloween may be a chance to enjoy the season, connect with others, and welcome a little fun into your routine.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.