When is the Full moon in October? Know it's peak time in the US and what astrology says

The October 2026 full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will light up the night sky on October 25 and 26. The Moon reaches its peak just after midnight in the eastern United States, while skywatchers in India can catch the full Moon phase on Monday morning.
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According to Time and date, the full Moon peaks on October 26 at 12:11 am IDT.
What are the timings of the October Hunter Moon in the US
Here is when the October full Moon reaches its peak in different time zones in the US.
Eastern Time: Monday, October 26, at 12:11 am.
US Central Time: Sunday, October 25, at 11:11 pm.
US Mountain Time: Sunday, October 25, at 10:11 pm.
US Pacific Time: Sunday, October 25, at 9:11 pm.
Why is October’s full Moon called the Hunter Moon?
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According to Time and Date, the name comes from the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn hunting season, when people prepared food supplies for winter.
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According to Time and Date, the name comes from the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn hunting season, when people prepared food supplies for winter.
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The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends watching the Moon rise on Sunday evening, October 25. Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon around sunset.
What does astrology say about the October Hunter Moon?
In Western astrology, the October full Moon falls in Taurus, opposite the Sun in Scorpio. Astrologers associate Taurus with money, security and personal values.
In a recent post on Instagram, astrologer Judy Tsafir linked the Taurus full Moon with abundance, self-worth and the beliefs that shape your relationship with money. You can use this theme to reflect on your priorities and how you value your skills.
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.