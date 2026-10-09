Why experts say the October New Moon could be one of the most auspicious lunar events of 2026

The October New Moon is considered an auspicious lunar event by many astrology and spiritual experts. This year, it arrives on October 10 and creates a natural moment to pause, reflect and set an intention for the weeks ahead.

October New Moon in Libra 2026 (Pexels)

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The New Moon occurs at 11:50 a.m. ET. The next New Moon arrives on November 9. Richard Régul, founder of a France-based company Your Astral Life, told Hindustan Times that you can use the gap between the two New Moons as a fixed period for reflection.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

What could you do on the October New Moon?

Richard suggests writing one question on October 10 and reading it again on the next New Moon, November 9. You can choose a question about love, work, relationships, personal goals or a decision that has been occupying your mind.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of searching for an immediate answer, give yourself several weeks to observe how your thoughts and feelings change. Why you should not ask the same question every day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of searching for an immediate answer, give yourself several weeks to observe how your thoughts and feelings change. Why you should not ask the same question every day {{/usCountry}}

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Régul says repeatedly asking the same question can turn reflection into a loop of anxiety.

When you keep looking for an answer every day, you may focus more on your worry than on what you actually want.

Writing one question and returning to it after a month gives you distance. You can then compare how you felt on October 10 with how you feel on November 9.

Venus retrograde may ask you to look back

Venus turned retrograde in Scorpio on October 3 and will turn direct on November 14, according to Régul.

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In astrology, Venus connects with love, relationships, values and attraction. Astrologers often use Venus retrograde periods to revisit these areas rather than rush into major changes.

You can use this period to ask whether your relationships reflect your values and whether your choices still feel right.

Also Read October New Moon coincides with Venus retrograde in Scorpio: An astrologer says it is time to face relationship truths

Mercury retrograde adds another pause

Mercury turns retrograde from October 24 to November 13. Astrology traditionally connects Mercury with communication, thinking and decision-making.

Ricard views the overlap between Venus and Mercury retrograde as a period for review rather than immediate action.

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You do not have to follow astrology to find value in that advice. When you feel unsettled, giving yourself time before making an irreversible decision can help you avoid acting on a temporary emotion.

Also Read Venus retrograde begins in October, bringing old relationships back into focus. Here’s what an astrologer says

You may try this New Moon practice

On October 10, write down one question. Put the page away and resist the urge to rewrite the question every day.

Read it again on November 9 and notice what changed. Régul's advice is simple: “Review, write, wait.”

The practice does not promise that the Moon will provide an answer. Instead, it gives you a structured period to step back, observe your thoughts and make decisions with greater clarity.

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