October New Moon coincides with Venus retrograde in Scorpio: An astrologer says it is time to face relationship truths
The October New Moon in Libra can encourage you to change how you show up in your relationships.
The Libra New Moon on October 10 brings a quieter but deeper question about relationships. Libra usually seeks peace, balance and harmony, but this New Moon arrives while Venus, its ruling planet, moves retrograde through Scorpio. According to US-based astrologer Judy Tsafir, this combination can push you to look beneath the surface and face relationship patterns that you may usually avoid.
Why the October New Moon may feel uncomfortable
The Libra sign loves harmony. You may naturally avoid conflict, smooth things over or compromise to keep a relationship peaceful. But Scorpio asks you to look at what really happens underneath that calm surface.
The astrologer described this pairing as an uneasy one in a recent Instagram post. She explained that Scorpios want to uncover the truth, even when that truth feels difficult. With Venus retrograde, you may turn that questioning inward and examine your own choices.
Also Read New Moon October 2026: When is the lunar event in the US? What it brings for each zodiac sign
Are you keeping everyone happy except yourself?
Judy connected Libra's shadow side with codependency. In simple terms, you may start feeling okay only when everyone around you feels okay.
Think about your own relationships. Do you say yes when you actually want to say no? Do you hide your feelings because you fear an argument? Do you change your needs to keep someone else comfortable?
The New Moon can give you a chance to notice these patterns.
Venus retrograde asks you to rethink love
Venus retrograde can encourage reflection around love, relationships, values and self-worth. Instead of rushing to fix a relationship, you can pause and ask what you truly want.
You may also notice where you compromise too much. A peaceful relationship should not require you to ignore your own needs or values.
Also Read October 2026 astrology: What happens when Venus retrograde meets Scorpio season?
What should you set an intention for?
New Moons traditionally mark new beginnings, making them a popular time for setting intentions. This time, you could focus less on creating perfect harmony and more on building honest connections.
Ask yourself:
- Am I going along with something just to avoid conflict?
- Do my relationships reflect who I really am?
- Where do I compromise my values?
- Can I express my needs without feeling guilty?
Let honesty become your new form of balance
The Libra New Moon does not have to mean more pleasantness at any cost. Instead, you can use this moment to create relationships that feel both peaceful and honest.
As Tsafir suggested, this New Moon can encourage you to change how you show up in your relationships. Sometimes, protecting your peace means telling the truth instead of simply keeping the peace.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More