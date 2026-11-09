Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia and family, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha join festivities
Kriti Sanon shared photos from Diwali celebrations, featuring her family, rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia and celebrity friends.
Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebrations were all about spending time with close friends and family. The actor took to social media to share glimpses of the festivities at her Mumbai home. The pictures also featured her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, along with several celebrity friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonakshi Sinha.
Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with family, rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia
In the pictures, Kriti is seen posing with her parents and sister, Nupur Sanon, with everyone dressed in traditional outfits. Another picture shows her posing with her brother-in-law, singer Stebin Ben, who is married to Nupur. Kriti's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also joined the celebrations. The two posed together with a friend, dressed in coordinated white and silver outfits.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonakshi Sinha, along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, were also part of the celebrations. Apart from the festive pictures, Kriti shared some candid moments from the evening. One picture showed her helping her mother with her makeup as she got ready for Diwali, while another captured her enjoying some chaat.
Deep Dive
Kriti wished fans on Diwali and wrote in the caption, "My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl Happy Diwali everyone."
Kriti on dating Kabir Bahia
During an earlier interaction with Times Now, Kriti was asked about her rumoured relationship and Kabir's noticeable presence at her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben in January this year. While Kriti avoided giving a direct update on her personal life, she did hint that she prefers to keep such matters private.
She said, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”
Who is Kabir Bahia?
Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company he established in 2020 that specialises in airline representation services. He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns UK-based travel company Southall Travel.
About Kriti Sanon and her latest work
Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine and entered Bollywood with Heropanti the same year. Over the years, she has starred in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Bhediya and Crew. She also turned producer with the Netflix film Do Patti (2024). Kriti was most recently seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, and David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, both released in 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.