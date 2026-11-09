Mitch McConnell's silence on midterm losses sparks fresh calls for Congressional term limits

Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has come under renewed criticism after appearing to ignore questions about the GOP's performance in the midterm elections. A video showing the longtime Kentucky senator remaining silent during an interaction with a reporter has triggered calls from conservative commentators for congressional term and age limits. A viral video shows Senator Mitch McConnell not responding when asked about Republican midterm losses. (REUTERS)

The footage, which has reportedly attracted more than 4 million views on X, has reignited discussions about how long elected officials should be allowed to serve in Washington.

Mitch McConnell declines to comment on Republican midterm performance In the widely circulated video, Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt approaches McConnell and asks for his thoughts on the Republican Party's midterm setbacks.

"Can I get your quick reaction to the midterms? The GOP's midterms losses. What do you think is going to change?" Duchardt asks.

McConnell briefly looks towards the camera before turning his gaze forward. He does not respond to the reporter's questions.

The senator's silence quickly became a talking point on social media, with several conservative voices using the footage to raise concerns about the continued tenure of long-serving lawmakers.

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