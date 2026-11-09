Indiana senator-elect shares lice outbreak ordeal, says midterm win hasn't changed motherhood struggles

Natasha Baker, who recently won the Indiana Senate District 22 race, shared a glimpse of an unexpected motherhood challenge she faced days after her electoral victory. Taking to Instagram, Baker revealed that she was dealing with a lice outbreak at home, saying her new political responsibilities had not changed the everyday struggles of being a mother. Natasha Baker defeated longtime Republican incumbent Ron Alting in the November 3 midterm elections. (Instagram/@natashabakerforindianasenate)

Baker defeated longtime Republican incumbent Ron Alting in the November 3 midterm elections. With 91% of the votes reported, Baker secured 59% of the vote, while Alting received 41%, according to local media outlet WLFI.

In an Instagram post, Baker shared a video of herself dealing with the lice outbreak and reflected on how little her daily responsibilities had changed despite winning a Senate seat. “Won a Senate seat on Tuesday. Fighting a lice outbreak on Sunday. Stay humble folks,” the text on the clip read.

“Titles, elections, and new job responsibilities don’t change the fact that at the end of the day, I’m still just a mom doing the same things every other mom is doing,” Baker wrote in the caption of the post.

“One day I’m sitting in the Statehouse, and the next I’m sitting on the bathroom floor with a lice comb, fighting for my life,” she added.