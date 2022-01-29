Would you get married in 2022? There's good news for these 5 sun signs

The new year has just started and people have different expectations from it. Some want to have a good financial life while others are trying to fulfill their dreams which they could not last year. At the same time, singles are waiting to get a life partner in the year 2022. So, let's tell you that this year is going to bring happiness for some zodiac signs.

Marriage Horoscope 2022

According to the annual marriage horoscope 2022, the new year will bring happiness for five zodiac signs. Not only the people belonging to these sun signs will get a good life partner but there is a strong possibility of an auspicious marriage as well. According to astrology, marriage possibilities are formed only when Saturn and Jupiter shower their blessings.

Let's know which sun signs will have the blessings of Saturn and Jupiter this year and which zodiac signs people will get married in the year 2022.

Cancer

This year will be important for the people belonging to this sun sign who are searching for a life partner. Saturn will transit through the marriage house which will strengthen your efforts before it moves to the next house in April. The position of Saturn in your marriage house in July will end all the obstacles and conflicts related to wedding. This year would prove to be lucky for the people who want to have a love marriage.

Leo

People belonging to this sign have a strong possibility of getting married this year. In the beginning of this year, a special person can enter your life. There is a strong chance for the Leo people to get married in the month of April. Saturn will transit in your marriage house in April and will remain here until July. During this time, Saturn will help you connect with the Karmic relationship of your life. At the same time, this year will be auspicious for people who are already in a relationship.

Virgo

The transition of some planets this year will bring favourable results for Virgo people. There is a possibility of an end to your search in the first three months of this year. You can meet your life partner during this time and may get married to the partner as soon as possible. In addition to this, Saturn will look at your family house and because of this there will be a strong chance of your marriage.

Scorpio

According to the annual marriage horoscope 2022, this year is going to be pleasant for the Scorpio people as well. You may have to struggle to find a life partner, but after July things will start favouring you because during this time both Saturn and Jupiter will look at your sun sign. This will result in a new relationship in your life which will last long and be stable.

Pisces

For people belonging to this zodiac sign, Jupiter will transit in your sun sign in April. This will affect your marriage house and because of its auspicious effect there will be a strong possibility of your marriage this year. People who are searching for a perfect life partner, their search will end this year because in the first three months of this year they will tie the knot.