Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts new business deals

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are almost unbeatable Settle the relationship issues with diligence. Avoid office politics that may seriously impact the performance. Pay attention to your health as well this week. Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: Settle the relationship issues with diligence.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial at the workplace this week. You are fortunate in terms of finance but health requires more attention.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace happiness in the relationship and spare more time for the lover. You may meet someone interesting while traveling or at an event. As the stars of romance are stronger, do not hesitate to express the feeling and get a positive response. The second part of the week is good to introduce your lover to the parents and discuss about the future. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. The second part of the week is also good to get engaged.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be productive at the workplace. Some minor gossip will affect your career but do not give up. Instead, take up new challenges to prove the professional mettle. Utilize communication skills while at the negotiation table with clients. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come from different sources. However, you must maintain a balance between income and expenditure Do not spend on luxury shopping but instead prefer saving for the rainy day. Some Libras will buy a new house or property which is a form of investment. Businessmen will successfully sign new partnerships in the second part of the week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. Some seniors will develop pain in joints and will require medical attention. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and oral health issues will be common this week. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)