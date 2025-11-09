Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 9-15, 2025: Future trade expansions

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, turn troubles into opportunities Settle the relationship issues with diligence. Prove your commitment at the workplace and wait for an appraisal or promotion. Financial issues may come up. Scorpio Horoscope November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Some love affairs may fail to work out, but mostly the relationships will be good. Utilize the opportunities in the job to be successful. Both finance and health demand more attention this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There will be major twists in the love affair. You may expect surprises in the second part of the week. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. You should also spend more time together, and the second part of the week is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Single natives will meet someone special to propose and get a positive response. It is also good to keep office romance out of married life, as disturbing the family life is the last thing you want.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will bring positive outcomes in projects and assignments. A coworker may try to discourage you or will be belittling your achievements. You should come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. You may also pick the first part of the week to launch a new concept or idea in trade or business. Those who are in the armed forces, judiciary, or media should be ready to face criticism.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances and a new property. You can consider investments, especially in stock or property, as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news. Businessmen may face issues related to funds that may impact future trade expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the lifestyle. There will be sleep-related issues. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor. You may suffer pain in your legs. All minor ailments will be resolved by the last day of the week. You may also consider including more proteins and vitamins in the diet. This week is also crucial for those who have heart-related issues. Diabetic natives must keep a watch on their diet.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)