Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 9-15, 2025: Future trade expansions
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Both finance and health demand more attention this week.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, turn troubles into opportunities
Settle the relationship issues with diligence. Prove your commitment at the workplace and wait for an appraisal or promotion. Financial issues may come up.
Some love affairs may fail to work out, but mostly the relationships will be good. Utilize the opportunities in the job to be successful. Both finance and health demand more attention this week.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
There will be major twists in the love affair. You may expect surprises in the second part of the week. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. You should also spend more time together, and the second part of the week is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Single natives will meet someone special to propose and get a positive response. It is also good to keep office romance out of married life, as disturbing the family life is the last thing you want.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Your commitment at work will bring positive outcomes in projects and assignments. A coworker may try to discourage you or will be belittling your achievements. You should come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. You may also pick the first part of the week to launch a new concept or idea in trade or business. Those who are in the armed forces, judiciary, or media should be ready to face criticism.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
There can be monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances and a new property. You can consider investments, especially in stock or property, as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news. Businessmen may face issues related to funds that may impact future trade expansions.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Pay attention to the lifestyle. There will be sleep-related issues. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor. You may suffer pain in your legs. All minor ailments will be resolved by the last day of the week. You may also consider including more proteins and vitamins in the diet. This week is also crucial for those who have heart-related issues. Diabetic natives must keep a watch on their diet.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
