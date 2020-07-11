e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest

DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 750 MW solar power project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, and it was projected as the “Asia’s largest”.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (PTI)
         

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar demanded answers from Union Power Minister R K Singh regarding claims that the 750 MW Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh launched on Friday was Asia’s largest, while 2000 MW park at Pavagada in the state has been operational since 2018.

BJP Central Govt is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia’s Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP.

What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?” Shivakumar tweeted.

Stating that the unique thing about the 2000 MW Pavagada solar park was that not a single acre of land was acquired from the farmers, he said all 13,000 acres have been leased from the farmers who are being given yearly rent.

“Union Power Minister must answer as to how the central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia’s largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years back!” he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 750 MW solar power project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, and it was projected as the “Asia’s largest”.

It was during Shivakumar’s tenure as Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government that unit I (600- MW) of the 2,000-MW mega solar power plant at Pavagada was inaugurated in 2018

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In