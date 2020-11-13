e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: CEC Sunil Arora thanks those didn’t raise doubts over EVM manipulation

Bihar assembly election 2020: CEC Sunil Arora thanks those didn’t raise doubts over EVM manipulation

When asked about the allegations levelled by the opposition parties in Bihar about irregularities and slow counting to help the ruling National Democratic Alliance, the CEC said that there were only seven people on a counting desk due to Covid-19 as compared to 14 under normal circumstances.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 07:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora during the press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020, in New Delhi.
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora during the press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
         

Taking a dig at the political parties who had alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on many occasions, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Sunil Arora, on Thursday said he was thankful that the issue this time was slow counting.

“I’m thankful to those (political parties) who have not raised doubts about the manipulation of EVM this time,” he said after his visit to Rajghat, along with election commissioners, on Thursday.

Click here for complete Bihar election coverage

When asked about the allegations levelled by the opposition parties in Bihar about irregularities and slow counting to help the ruling National Democratic Alliance, the CEC said that there were only seven people on a counting desk due to Covid-19 as compared to 14 under normal circumstances. “There were an additional 33,000 polling booths and that is why the counting was slow. This time, Bihar had over one lakh polling stations. As much as 63 per cent additional electronic voting machines were used, so counting took time,” he said.

The CEC added he thanked Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi for the successful completion of the Bihar polls.

“This is the first election during this COVID-19 pandemic and the Election Commission took all safety measures to ensure social distancing.”

tags
top news
A slight breather for Delhi but Diwali may be ‘severe’
A slight breather for Delhi but Diwali may be ‘severe’
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Govt allocates additional Rs 10k cr for migrants scheme
Govt allocates additional Rs 10k cr for migrants scheme
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In