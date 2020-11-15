e-paper
Sushil Modi to step down as deputy CM after BJP picks Tarkishore Prasad

Sushil Modi to step down as deputy CM after BJP picks Tarkishore Prasad

Sushil Kumar Modi thanked the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the 40 years of his political life and said that he would discharge whatever responsibility would be given to him in a tweet.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Sushil Kumar Modi has been serving as the deputy CM of Bihar since 2017.
Sushil Kumar Modi has been serving as the deputy CM of Bihar since 2017. (ANI photo)
         

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, indicated on Sunday that he will not hold the same position in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet after the BJP chose Tarakishore Prasad as the CM’s deputy.

In a tweet he thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar for the 40 years of his political life and said that he would discharge whatever responsibility would be given to him.

Modi had served as deputy CM since 2017. He congratulated Tarkishore Prasad who was also unanimously elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in Patna .

The NDA won the Bihar Election against the Grand Alliance thanks to the BJP’s 74 seats which pushed the alliance over the majority of 122. JD(U)’s poor performance had initially given rise to suspicions about his future as Bihar CM but Kumar is all set to take the oath on Monday.

The JD(U) only managed to secure 43 seats whereas Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD emerged as the single largest party in the state after securing 75 seats.

