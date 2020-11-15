Sushil Modi to step down as deputy CM after BJP picks Tarkishore Prasad

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:56 IST

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, indicated on Sunday that he will not hold the same position in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet after the BJP chose Tarakishore Prasad as the CM’s deputy.

In a tweet he thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar for the 40 years of his political life and said that he would discharge whatever responsibility would be given to him.

Modi had served as deputy CM since 2017. He congratulated Tarkishore Prasad who was also unanimously elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in Patna .

The NDA won the Bihar Election against the Grand Alliance thanks to the BJP’s 74 seats which pushed the alliance over the majority of 122. JD(U)’s poor performance had initially given rise to suspicions about his future as Bihar CM but Kumar is all set to take the oath on Monday.

The JD(U) only managed to secure 43 seats whereas Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD emerged as the single largest party in the state after securing 75 seats.