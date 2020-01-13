25 years of Karan Arjun: Best moments of Salman-Shah Rukh film, cast wants Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh in remake

bollywood

When Rakesh Roshan’s reincarnation drama Karan Arjun, starring the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee Gulzar, Amrish Puri and Ranjeet, among others, released in January 1995, it was an instant hit. Be it the story, performance or the songs, the film touched a chord with the audience. As the film turns 25 today, the director, actors and singer share anecdotes and also talk about who would they like to see as Karan and Arjun , originally played by Salman and Shah Rukh, if a remake happens.

Rakesh Roshan

When I was making the film, except me, nobody was convinced about the story. They all said that they agreed to do the film only for me and not for the story. They didn’t believe in the whole reincarnation story. They didn’t believe in the story. But I stood my ground and made the film. I knew that the belief of a mother that her sons will come back and the way she said, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” stayed with the audience.

I don’t think that iconic films should be touched because we will not get the same feel. Uss time ka zamana kuch aur tha, aaj ka zamana kuch aur hai. It worked in that era, it might not work in this era. I will not remake the film, someone else can.

Hrithik will fit, Ranbir or Ranveer.

Firoz Khan

There was a scene in which Jack Gaud had to drive the jeep in full speed towards Raakhee (Gulzar) ji to kill her and Amrish Puri and I were also sitting on the other seats. The moment Amrish ji said his dialogue ‘Uda do isko’, Jack accelerated the car in full speed towards her and we all got scared and were shivering thinking he will not be able to put the brake on the right time. We all screamed at Jack to put brake and the car just stopped right at a hairline distance. We were all petrified and had our hearts in our mouth, but Raakhee ji didn’t move an inch.

If Karan Arjun to be made in today’s time, I feel Ranbir Kapoor or Shahid Kapoor would be best suited for Karan’s role and Ranveer Singh as Arjun.

Aasif Sheikh

My role was first offered to Gulshan Grover, but he couldn’t do it due to date issues. While shooting for the climax scene, in the first shot, I broke my right hand and it was literally dangling. Shah Rukh and I had a fight scene and he asked me, ‘Tu kar lega na?’ And I was all game for it. We shot for the climax for 15 days with a crepe bandage on it and was on a heavy pain killer. After every take, Rakesh sir used to come and ask me ‘Tu thek hai naa?’ He was as caring as the head of a family.

My dialogue “What a joke” became very famous and whoever I used to meet, instead of saying “hello”, they would say “What a joke” (laughs). I would like to see Ranveer Singh as Karan and Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun.

Ranjeet

Earlier, we did not have vanity vans, so we would all sit together every time our shot was done and watch others perform. We would also eat together, chat for hours, hassi mazak to chalti rahti thi. We used to play cards and chess on the set... Even Rakesh Roshan (director of the film) and his wife are also fond of playing cards and would join us. So every time I would win at the game, Rakesh would tell the fight choreographer, “Master ji isko thoda aur maaro, aaj isne bahut paise jeetey hain…” and I would often say, “Lo bhai paise wapas le lo” (laughs). We used to pull each other’s leg. On the set, we all were like family… I remember how when we were shooting somewhere near Jaipur and stayed in this newly built hotel, the breakfast was laid and as we entered, we were like ‘Look at those papayas they look fresh, even the seeds haven’t been removed...’ But when we reached closer, we realised that those weren’t black seeds but flies savouring the food (laughs). People still talk about Karan Arjun. As a director, Rakesh is not just good at his craft, but he would also understand his actors we. If the film is recreated today, I think two talented newcomers could be roped in to portray Karan and Arjun. I feel that would make the experience fresh and different.

Ila Arun

I was close to Indeevar, who had written the song, Gup Chup Gup Chup. He is no more and I really miss him for his works and the fact that he would understand the range of the singers really well. Both Rajesh Roshan (the film’s music composer) and he wanted Alka [Yagnik] and I to do this song because he felt that while I would deliver my part with power, it also required a little bit of badmaashi in it, Alka would be the best choice to add the required sensuousness. After we had recorded the song, both Indeevar and Rajesh were very happy and even said that we had delivered exactly what they had thought the song would be like. Even Rajesh’s mother loved the fun in the song. And Mamta [Kulkarni] danced so well on screen. Most of the songs from the film were a hit. I think if we remake it in today’s time, then Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao can be considered to play the characters of Karan and Arjun.

