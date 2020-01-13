Salman Khan’s sister Arpita shares a cute pic with kids Ahil and Ayat, says ‘love is all we need’

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 08:52 IST

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan often shares pictures from her life and they are a huge hit with the actor’s fans. Arpita shared a new picture of her family on Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing it, Arpita wrote: “Whiles daddy @aaysharma takes a lovely picture of Ahil , Ayat & me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need.” In the picture, Arpita has her newly born daughter Ayat in her arms and is bending to kiss her elder child Ahil. The picture, she says, has been taken by her actor husband Aayush Sharma.

Arpita and Aayush welcomed their second child in December last year. Ayat was born on the same day as her uncle Salman Khan on December 27.

Speaking about her birth, Aayush had said, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day.”

Arpita and Aayush got married in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. They welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s production LoveYatri, playing a Gujarati boy, in love with actor Warina Hussain’s character in the film. The actor has started shooting for his next film, Kwatha, another Salman Khan production. The film will serve as a launch vehicle for Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabella Kaif.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who saw the release of Dabangg 3 last month, announced his next film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Making an announcement, he wrote on Twitter, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ...”

Fans of Salman had a field day talking about the film’s title. Sharing a funny meme on Twitter, one person said, “Sach sach batao yaar bhai.. ye pakka mzaak kar rahe ho aap (Please tell the truth...this is definitely a joke).” Another reacted in shock, “Wait, what? Is someone hacked your Twitter????” Yet another used his popular dialogue from the film Kick and tweeted, “Mere baare main itna mat socho Main dil Main aata hu samaj main nahi.”

