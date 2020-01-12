Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan enters house to scold Shehnaaz Gill, asks ‘Is this how Katrina Kaif would behave?’ Watch video
Check out fresh promos from tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss where Salman Khan scolds Shehnaaz Gill and warns Sidharth Shukla about her feelings. Watch the videos here.tv Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:40 IST
Bollywood star Salman Khan took Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla to task for their ugly fights and even went inside the Bigg Boss house to sort things out. After Salman scolded Shehnaaz for her erratic behaviour, she lost her cool and started crying.
In a promo video shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, Sidharth tries his best to calm her down. Shehnaaz says, “Tumne sir ke saamne meri izzat kharab kar di. (You spoilt my image infront of sir).” She snaps at him and asks him to leave her alone.
She even slaps herself saying, “Aaj main uss bande se kitna ganda pesh aayi hoon. (I behaved so badly with that person.)” She sits at the main gate and yells that she wants to quit. Soon, an angry Salman enters the Bigg Boss house and asks Sidharth to call Shehnaaz inside.
However, she refuses to move and asks him to call Salman outside. Salman yells at Sidharth, “Shukla, aap rehne do, andar aa jao. Kisi ko convince karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. (Shukla, come inside and let her be, do not convince her).” Shehnaaz says she wants to talk to Salman but he refuses.
“Do saal ki bachchi thodi hai yeh, full nautanki. Chaar aadmi kya jaanne lage, Katrina Kaif ban gayi? (Is she a two-year-old? Complete drama....A few people began recognising you and you think you have become Katrina Kaif?),” Salman shouts.
In a previous promo, Shehnaaz is seen telling Salman that she does not want to explain things to him. “Shehnaaz! Sir peetna, rona dhona, yeh drama mere saamne nahi karna. Main yahaan pe bahut izzat se pesh aata hu, mere saath bhi izzat se pesh aao. (Don’t do all this drama in front of me. I talk to you with respect, show me the same respect),” Salman tells her.
Salman also warns Sidharth to be careful about Shehnaaz’s feelings. “Sidharth be very careful of this one because she is in love with you.”
In a separate promo, Sidharth and Madhurima Tuli are seen engaged in yet another cute banter. Sidharth claims she hit his mic and she insists she did not. They then talk softly, threatening each other.
