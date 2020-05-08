Ajay Devgn won’t stop roasting Kajol: ‘Feels like it’s been 22 years since the lockdown began’

bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn loves roasting his wife and actor Kajol on social media and he has done it again. He has compared their 22 years of marriage to the lockdown.

“Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @itsKajolD,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday. The accompanying picture is from one of their films together.

Fans loved seeing Ajay pull Kajol’s leg. “When we open up our old albums we get a chance to be back to that moment for some time,” wrote a fan. “Hahaha sir Aise kia bolte hai ,this is double meaning....means 40 din kajol mam ke sath apko 20 sal lag rahe hai. just on.lighter note pls,” wrote another. “That time also on reel life you guys were lovely couple and today also you guys are lovely couple in real life !! Stay blessed sir,” wrote another.

Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began.#FridayFlashback@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/CctxqUZZkv — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 8, 2020

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and have two kids together--daughter Nysa and son Yug. Recently, Kajol gave an interview to popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay.She talked about how they started dating and got married.

“We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together,” she said.

“We got married at home and gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him,” she added.

Kajol and Ajay were recently seen together after many years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was a box office success.

