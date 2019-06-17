Akshay Kumar shares a pic of daughter riding a toy bike on Father’s Day, says ‘being this crazy one’s dad is the best thing in life’

Father’s Day celebrations saw not just stars putting up pictures and videos dedicated to their fathers, but fathers putting up posts on their children as well. One such star was Akshay Kumar, who posted an adorable pic of daughter Nitara.

The Sooryavanshi actor shared collage of one of his shots while riding a mean bike and a picture of his daughter riding a toy bike at a computer games parlour with her back to the camera. Sharing the collage, Akshay wrote: "Like Father, Like Daughter Wishing EVERY Father out there a Very Happy #FathersDay!! There’s NOTHING like it in THIS World, being this Crazy One’s Dad is the Best thing in Life #Blessed” Akshay said that being a dad to his little daughter was the best thing in life.

Like Father, Like Daughter 🤩

Wishing EVERY Father out there a Very Happy #FathersDay!! There's NOTHING like it in THIS World, being this Crazy One’s Dad is the Best thing in Life #Blessed 💘 pic.twitter.com/Frbg0Bt36Y — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2019

A host of Bollywood stars posted adorable pictures and videos with her their fathers on the occasion. Names included Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and many others.

Akshay has a number of interesting projects lined up. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal. Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled to release on Eid next year, has been preponed. Meant to release on Eid in May 2020, the film will now release on March 27. This was done to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali musical which will also star Alia Bhatt.

Mission Mangal will hit screens on Independence Day this year. Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had, on June 13, tweeted: “OFFICIAL... No change in release date... #MissionMangal to release on 15 Aug 2019... Stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi... Directed by Jagan Shakti. #IndependenceDay.”

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:31 IST