Akshay Kumar requests ‘fans with folded hands’ not participate in negative trends about Sooryavanshi

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in which he plays a cop. The film was earlier set to clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah on Eid but the latter recently shared the new release date of Akshay’s film – March 27. Akshay has now shared a request note for his fans, asking them to not participate in negative trends.

He wrote, “Since the past few days I’ve noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me...you guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends. I took up Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook, let’s continue making and releasing it in the same way.”

Sharing the release date of Akshay’s film, Salman tweeted, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty. Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.” Meanwhile, Eid remains reserved for Salman’s Inshallah that stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty



Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Akshay’s another film Mission Mangal is set to clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s much anticipated action film Saaho on Independence Day, August 15 this year. Soon the release of Saaho teaser trailer on Thursday, there were speculations about Mission Mangal releasing on another date. However, filmmaker Taran Adarsh confirmed in a tweet that the film is indeed releasing on the scheduled date.

Also read: Thinkistan actor Shravan Reddy on his character’s bonding with Naveen Kasturia: ‘The actual drama starts in season 2’

Akshay has two more films lined up for release this year. He will be seen in multistarrer comedy Housefull 4, which is set to hit theatres around Diwali on October 25. He also has Good News with Kareena Kapoor, scheduled to release around Christmas on December 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 21:13 IST