Akshay Kumar’s role in Mission Mangal 25-minutes long, release preponed to Aug 9 to avoid clash with Batla House, Saaho

Actor Akshay Kumar has a small role, around 25 minutes-long, in R Balki’s upcoming film Mission Mangal, says a new report. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, has been shifted from August 15 and it will now hit theatres on August 9.

Touted to be a space drama, produced by Balki and directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie also stars Kriti Kulhari. BollywoodHungama quoted sources to claim that Akshay has a 25-minute role in Mission Mangal and added that it is an important role but can be considered more of a special appearance. All the ladies have a bigger screen time compared to Akshay, it added.

Revealing the new release date, it quoted a source as saying, “The makers of Mission Mangal are thinking of preponing the film and looking forward to release the film on August 9, 2019, instead. Since there are three releases on Independence Day – John Abraham‘s Batla House, Mission Mangal and Prabhas’ multilingual Saaho – and none of them has budged as of now, the makers are planning to prepone by a week. They plan to make the official announcement shortly.”

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day (August 15). The film is said to be about the scientists who were involved in India’s first Mars Orbiter Mission.

The shooting for Mission Mangal was completed earlier this year. Taapsee, who plays a scientist in the film has shared a picture and announced the wrap-up. “End of an another beautiful journey. #MissionMangal comes to an end for ‘Kritika Aggarwal’ With such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. 15-08-19 will be the celebration of this super power called India: @akshaykumar,” she wrote.

