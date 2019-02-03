Tapsee Pannu wraps up shoot for Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, reveals her look with new pic. See it here

Actor Taapsee Pannu has an eventful year ahead with a variety of films lined up for release. After playing a hockey player in Soorma and a lawyer in Mulk in 2018, the actor will now be seen in the role of a scientist named Kritika Aggarwal in Mission Mangal.

Announcing the wrap of her shooting schedule, she shared a picture from the sets of the film with the caption, “End of an another beautiful journey. #MissionMangal comes to an end for ‘Kritika Aggarwal’ With such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. 15-08-19 will be the celebration of this super power called India: @akshaykumar.” The picture shows her wearing a helmet. She’s wearing a sari with a bindi on her forehead.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Taapsee, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day. The film is said to be about the scientists who were involved in India’s first Mars Orbiter Mission.

The star cast of Mission Mangal including Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon.

Taapsee had earlier shared screen space with Akshay in Baby and its spin-off, Naam Shabana, in which she played the lead role.

She was last seen in Manmarziyaan, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. The film was admired by critics but failed to get the cash registers ringing.

Taapsee has two more projects in hand. She will again be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Sujoy Ghosh film, titled Badla. The two were last seen together in the award winning film Pink. She had also signed on for a prominent role in Tadka, starring Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal. The film is delayed.

Besides films, Taapsee has also ventured into sports and is the co-owner of Pune Seven Aces in the Premier Badminton League.

