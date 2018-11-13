Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal slated to release on Independence day 2019

Akshay Kumar is again eyeing Independence Day as the release date of his upcoming film Mission Mangal after the release of Gold in 2018, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017 and Rustom in 2016.

The actor on Tuesday revealed that his upcoming film Mission Mangal will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019. The 51-year-old took to Twitter to announce and wrote, “A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters.”

Earlier this month, Akshay took to social media to introduce the star-studded cast of Mission Mangal. The film will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu. It also stars Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

Introducing the cast, the 2.0 actor wrote, “Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon.” The movie will be directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by PadMan director R Balki.

Akshay also has Kesari, a film based on Battle of Saragarhi, and Housefull 4, a slapstick comedy in the pipeline.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 14:51 IST